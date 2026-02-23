2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings: Devin Williams vs. Josh Hader

Devin Williams and Josh Hader remain two of the most polarizing closers in 2026 fantasy baseball drafts, blending elite swing-and-miss arsenals with recent volatility, injuries, and role changes. With both now in high-profile bullpen situations, their ability to lock down the ninth inning will swing league titles for managers willing to embrace the risk-reward profile.

RP8 – Devin Williams, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 50)

In 2024, Williams developed a back injury (two stress fractures) in March that led to him missing four months. His first appearance came on July 28th. When on the mound, he allowed three runs in two of his 22 appearances, leading to a 1.25 ERA, 0.969 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 21.2 innings. Williams converted 14 of his 15 save chances.

Ten games into last season, Williams pitched his way out of the Yankees’ closer. He allowed 10 runs, 12 hits, seven walks, and eight strikeouts over eight innings. Despite his failure, Williams converted four of his five saves.

His arm looked closer-worthy over his following 33 appearances (3-1 with a 2.87 ERA, 0.766 WHIP, 45 strikeouts, and 12 saves over 31.1 innings). He gave back what he gained over his following five games (eight runs, 11 baserunners, and three home runs over 4.2 innings, with three strikeouts). Williams regained his form down the stretch (2.50 ERA, 0.889 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts over 18.0 innings), but he lost his closing job (one save and one blown save).

His walk rate (3.6) was a five-year low, while his excellent strikeout rate (13.1) lost some momentum. Williams had similar success against righties (.197 BAA) and lefties (.198 BAA). Most of his failure was on the road (5.06 ERA, 1.319 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 26.2 innings). His first-pitch strike rate (58.7%) remains a liability.

His average fastball (94.1 mph) slipped from his career high in 2024 (94.8). Williams continues to throw a plus changeup (.200 BAA) as his top usage pitch (52.0% - 46 strikeouts). Batters also struggled vs. his four-seamer (.206 BAA – 47 strikeouts).

Devin Williams 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Williams ranks highly at closer this year despite showing injury risk in 2024 and skid marks last season. His career body of work (2.45 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, and 465 strikeouts over 297.2 innings) paints a rebound in closing success.

The Mets signed him to a three-year contract for $51 million in early December. I’m not raising his mast for smooth sailing, but sometimes a drafter must gamble on the best-looking player on the board with the hopes of an impact year. Great changeup, but it would be enhanced by better command. With any hint of an injury in spring training, Williams moves into my avoid category.

RP9 – Josh Hader, Houston Astros (NFBC ADP – 50)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his first year with the Astros, Houston pitched Hader in many tie games, leading to a career-high in wins (8) and losses (8). Unfortunately, home runs (12 – 1.5 per nine) were his downfall in too many games. He threw more strikes while remaining challenging to hit (.171 BAA). All of his pitches leaving the yard were to right-handed batters.

Hader opened 2024 with poor stats in April (nine runs, 14 baserunners, and one home run over 12.2 innings), followed by disaster in July (six runs, 10 baserunners, and four home runs over 10.1 innings) and September (eight runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 10.2 innings). Twenty-three of his 30 runs allowed came in games when he gave up a home run.

The elite Hader was back last season, but his year was cut short due to a left shoulder injury. His walk rate (2.7) was his lowest since 2019. Over his first 36 games, he went 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.690 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, and 23 saves. Hader pitched well over his final 12 games (3.00 ERA, 1.267 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 15.0 innings) despite allowing three home runs.

His flyball rate (60.2%) was a career-high, with only 21.3% balls on the ground. Over the past two seasons, home runs (1.5 per nine) have been a problem, even with minimal balls in the air. Hader lost about one mph on his fastball (95.3 mph). Batters barely touched his sinker (.160 BAA) and slider (.159 BAA – 41% strikeouts). He allowed his highest exit velocity (89.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (35.7) over his career.

Josh Hader 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In late November, Hader suggested that he was back to being healthy. His spring training velocity and command will confirm the health of his left shoulder. He has a career 2.64 ERA, 0.937 WHIP, and 829 strikeouts over 512.1 innings while converting 227 saves. Despite his excellent closing resume, Hader underperformed with his ERA in 2022 (5.22) and 2024 (3.80). Talent arm, but his pitches had the most life in 2019. His shoe fits his closer ranking, but will it stay on all season?

Devin Williams vs. Josh Hader 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Williams’ dominant changeup and long-term Mets contract give him a clear path back to elite save totals if his command and health cooperate. Hader’s track record and early-season dominance still scream top-tier closer, but spring velocity and home-run suppression will be the deciding factors in whether he returns full fantasy value. Williams is the pick.

