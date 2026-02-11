2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Sleepers: Vinnie Pasquantino vs. Tyler Soderstrom

The first base pool thins out quickly once you move past the early foundation bats, making value and role security critical in this range of the draft. Vinnie Pasquantino and Tyler Soderstrom sit at an interesting crossroads—one offering bankable RBI production, the other flashing multi-category upside at a discount.

1B9 – Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 94)

Over the past two seasons, Pasquantino developed into an RBI beast based on his RBI rate (23.2% and 18.2%). Last year, he came to the plate with 446 runners on base. His average hit rate (1.799) advanced to a level that supports 35+ home runs with 550 at-bats. Unfortunately, his edge in RBIs is offset by his below-par run production.

Pasquantino can’t reach a higher ceiling without increasing his contact batting average (.319 – .313 in his career). His strikeout rate (15.7%) remains favorable, but it has increased each year in the majors. He has been unable to raise his walk rate (7.2%), which showed more upside earlier in his career.

His bat struggled against left-handed pitching (.212/13/6/33 over 151 at-bats). Pasquantino smashed 10 home runs in August with 29 RBIs, but he only hit .231.

He has a flyball swing path (43.2%), paired with a rising infield flyball rate (12.1%). His HR/FB rate (14.3%) was the best of his career, and he had repeated success with his exit velocity (90.9). Pasquantino set a new top in barrel rate (10.8%), highlighted 56 barrels (31 in 2024). His hard-hit rate (44.7%) aligned with his career average.

Vinnie Pasquantino 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Pasquantino falls into the “good player category” until his batting average and runs reach a higher level. He finished 40th in FPGscore (2.98) for hitters. To score runs, the Royals must improve their lineup behind him, which could come from the bat of Jac Caglianone. Hitting one slot off from Bobby Witt is an edge, and his power stroke is trending higher. An outside shot at 40 bombs with 70+ runs and over 100 RBIs, with a neutral floor in batting average.

Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) scores a run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Soderstrom proved to be an excellent value at 1B/OF in 2025. He finished 50th in FPGscore (2.48) for hitters while offering fantasy help in five categories. Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .272 with 176 runs, 72 home runs, 243 RBIs, and four steals over 1,155 at-bats, painting him as a future 90/30/100/5 type player.

His approach with the Athletics (22.6% strikeout rate and 8.8% walk rate) came in close to the league average. His average hit rate (1.716) was below his minor league career (1.955), showcasing a higher ceiling in power. Soderstrom came to the plate with 433 runners on base, while beating the league average with his RBI rate (16.2%).

He handled himself against left-handed pitching (.270/14/5/20/2 over 137 at-bats). His best production came before the All-Star break (.262/50/18/56/5 over 351 at-bats), but his batting average (.300) was a better asset over the final two and a half months (25 runs, seven home runs, 37 RBIs, and three steals over 210 at-bats).

Soderstrom finished last season with strength in his exit velocity (91.6) and hard-hit rate (49.8%), but he lost momentum in his launch angle (7.9) and flyball rate (31.4%). Despite fewer balls in the air, his HR/FB rate (18.9%) pushed to a higher level.

Tyler Soderstrom 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The A’s have a developing offense, and Soderstrom brings a cleanup bat that should hit one slot behind a developing stud (Nick Kurtz). His RBI chances should remain favorable, and he has the bat to jump up a step in home runs. His dual eligibility also gives Soderstrom extra fantasy value. I fully expect a push over 30 bombs, with a chance at 100+ RBIs and 80+ runs. His batting average should have a neutral floor, while any speed is a bonus.

Vinnie Pasquantino vs. Tyler Soderstrom 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Pasquantino’s fantasy value hinges on elite RBI efficiency and a realistic path to 35–40 home runs, even if his batting average and runs cap his ceiling. Soderstrom brings more roster flexibility and upward momentum, making him the better upside play if the Athletics' offense takes another step forward.

