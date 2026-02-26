2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge Leads Top 5 Outfielders

The race for OF1 in 2026 fantasy baseball drafts starts with a familiar name, as Aaron Judge continues to separate from the field with elite power, plate discipline, and four-category dominance. But challengers like Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Corbin Carroll, and Julio Rodríguez bring league-winning ceilings that will shape first-round draft strategy.

OF1 – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 2)

Three times over the past four years, Judge has been an absolute fantasy beast in four categories while chipping in with double-digit stolen bases each season. Over this span, he led the American League in runs (133 and 137), home runs (62 and 58), RBIs (131 and 144), and walks (111, 133, and 124). His failure in 2023 was due to missing 56 games. Judge was the top hitter in FPGscore (13.68) in 2025, second in 2024 (14.55), and first in 2022 (16.89).

His contact batting average has been elite over the past two years (.464 and .470) while continuing to have a high floor in his average hit rate (2.078). Judge finished with his lowest RBI rate (15.1%) over the past six seasons while coming to the plate with 59 fewer runners on base than in 2024 (471).

Part of his rise in batting average was tied to more balls in play due to a career-low strikeout rate (23.6%). His walk rate (18.3%) has been at a league-best level over the past three seasons.

His exit velocity (95.4) remains at elite, but it was a five-year low. Judge has a massive barrel rate (24.7%) and electric hard-hit rate (58.2%) that have both stepped back slightly from his previous three seasons. His launch angle (19.1) has been impressive for the past three years. He remains a flyball hitter (46.4%) with plenty of sock in his HR/FB rate (29.4%).

Judge jumped out to a hot start before the All-Star break (.355/85/35/81/6 over 352 at-bats). Pitchers pitched around him more over his final 189 at-bats, highlighted by taking more walks (55) than striking out (51). His bat had almost the same power stats at home (68/26/58) and away (69/27/56).

Aaron Judge 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The DH position is going to be Judge’s friend at the backend of his career. The Yankees still have Giancarlo Stanton on their roster, but the Yankee stud power hitter comes off the most games at DH (56). His resume speaks for itself, giving the drafters a decision between him and Shohei Ohtani. The improved combination of power and approach gives Judge the tools to make a run at Barry Bonds' home run record (73). He projects to be a significant fantasy edge; the question is: how much?

OF2 – Juan Soto, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 4)

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits against Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If I told you Soto was going to lead the National League in any category, stolen bases would be at the bottom of the list. He finished with a league-high 38 steals last season, with a surprising success rate (90.5%). His home run total (43) was also a career-high while improving in back-to-back years. He has a string of three consecutive seasons with over 100 RBIs (109, 109, and 105). Soto finished third in FPGscore (11.06), up from sixth in 2024 (8.95).

His quest for more power has led to a rise in his strikeout rate (19.2%), an eight-year high, but it remains better than the league average. He has had an impressive walk rate (17.8%) in every season in the majors. Soto finished with a five-year high in his average hit rate (1.993), with a reasonable floor in his contact batting average (.345).

His hard-hit rate (55.1%) has been at the top of the career range over the past three years. Soto has strength in his exit velocity (93.8) and his barrel rate (18.1%). His next step in his power stroke is upping his career-best launch angle (12.0) and flyball rate (38.6%). He also has a rising HR/FB rate (25.1%).

His batting average had more risk on the road (.240/29/11/39/11 over 208 at-bats). Soto was at his best in June (.322/25/11/20/2 over 90 at-bats), while finishing the year on the uptick over his last 198 at-bats (.293/45/18/43/23 over 198 at-bats).

Juan Soto 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Last season, 27.3% of Soto’s Roto fantasy value came from the stolen base category, which doesn’t look repeatable based on his career base and the recent pattern of top base runners from 2024 to 2025. When he came into the league, Soto had the approach to lead the league in batting average (league-high in 2020 – .351), but that thought process hasn’t been less relevant since 2021 (BA – .313).

Soto has been in the majors for eight seasons, and he is just reaching his prime. His ceiling still hasn’t been approached, but he no longer has the projection of Pete Alonso behind him in the batting lineup. I see a pullback to about 110 runs, 35 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 20 steals, while regaining some of his stride in batting average. If given a choice, I would select Bobby Witt over him due to his position eligibility.

OF3 – Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 8)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks to the dugout during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Acuna turned out to be a losing investment last year because he took longer to recover from his knee injury. His first game back in the majors came on May 23rd. He also missed the first two weeks of August due to a calf injury.

His RBI rate (10.0%) was well below his career average (16.1%), which was also his weakness in his limited at-bats in 2024 (9.7%). Acuna had strength in his contact batting average (.415) and his average hit rate (1.786) supported 35+ home runs with 560 at-bats.

Acuna only had four home runs and 10 RBIs over his 99 at-bats against lefties (.253 BAA). His strikeout rate (24.8%) was above his career average (22.4%) while pushing his walk rate (17.2%) to an elite level. He produced winning stats over his first 156 at-bats (.333/39/12/22/4). Acuna only had 10 attempted stolen bases on the year, with a weaker end to the season (.253/35/9/20/5 over 182 at-bats).

His exit velocity (92.7) was above his career average (92.4) but below his best power season (94.7). Acuna had strength in his hard-hit rate (52.5%), barrel rate (15.7%), and launch angle (13.4). He upped his flyball rate (38.6% - 30.4% in 2023) while posting a better-than-career-average HR/FB rate (23.1%).

Ronald Acuna 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: When in top form, Acuna is a five-category stud, but his days of stealing 70 bags are probably over. I still expect him to run. Over 16 games this winter, he went 19-for-53 with 13 runs, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 11 steals while walking 16 times with six strikeouts. Let’s go: .300 with 125+ runs, 40 home runs, 100+ RBIs, and 30+ steals.

OF4 – Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (NFBC ADP – 9)

The pieces to Corbin’s high ceiling haven’t come together in one season yet in his young career in the majors, but their magic is in his profile and his potential. Over the past three years, he scored 53.8% of the time when on base via a hit or walk. His average hit rate (2.089) moved to a range comparable to the top power hitters in the game. In 2023, Corbin flashed difference-maker speed (54 stolen bases), followed up by two productive years (35 and 32).

Last season, he missed just over two weeks late in June with a fractured left wrist. His strikeout rate (23.8%) was well above his past two seasons (19.4% and 19.0%), inviting risk to his batting-average ceiling. Corbin had a rebound in his contact batting average (.355) after underachieving his previous resume in 2024 (.296). His RBI chances (339) lower his ceiling in RBIs. Arizona split his at-bats last year between the first three slots in the batting order.

His exit velocity (92.1), launch angle (16.7), barrel rate (14.5%), and hard-hit rate (49.9%) were all well above his previous two seasons. Corbin transitioned to a high flyball hitter (45.3% - 39.2% in 2024), while setting a three-year high in his HR/FB rate (16.5%).

Corbin had 21 home runs over his first 322 at-bats in 2025, but his batting average (.245) was a liability, along with a higher strikeout rate (25.8%). His profile flipped in the second half, leading to a better approach (21.4% strikeout rate), with a downtick in home runs (10), more steals (21), and a higher batting average (.277) over 242 at-bats. He struggled more on the road (.245/49/17/45/12 over 277 at-bats) and against lefties (.246/21/8/27/12 over 179 at-bats).

Corbin Carroll 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Carroll has the tools to be a 30/50 player with a winning gear in batting average. The challenge for him is that his quest for power comes with a price in batting average and fewer times on base.

He ranked 11th in FPGscore (6.68) for hitters last season, up from 17th in 2024 (4.79) but down from 2023 (5th – 9.23). The improvement of Geraldo Perdomo could lead to a drop to third in the batting order in more games, giving Carroll a chance at pushing his RBI total over 100. A great foundation bat who could still outperform his ADP (8).

OF5 – Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 11)

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after walking in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Twice over the past three years, Rodriguez finished with elite at-bats (654 and 652), helping his counting stats. He has two 30/30 seasons on his resume while scoring over 100 runs in 2023 (102) and 2025 (106). His RBI rate (15.3%) has never been elite over his four seasons in the majors.

Over the last three months, Rodriguez hit 21 of his 32 home runs over 307 at-bats, with help in runs (54), RBIs (53), steals (17), and batting average (.277). His swing was much weaker at home (.236/42/9/35/18 over 314 at-bats). He set a new low with his strikeout rate (21.4%), but his walk rate (6.2%) remained below the league average.

His exit velocity (91.8) was just below his career average (92.1). Rodriguez saw his barrel rate (9.8%) regress for the third consecutive year, while matching his career low in launch angle (8.5). His hard-hit rate (48.0) continues to be an area of strength despite some regression. He has a rising groundball rate (47.2%).

Julio Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 25, Rodriguez ranked 9th (7.57), 35th (2.31), 8th (8.62), and 13th (6.65) in FPGscore, while just reaching his prime. He must regain some of his lost contact batting (.348) while showing more growth in his approach to achieve a higher ceiling. His profile doesn’t look as sexy as the batters ranked ahead of him this year, but Rodriguez is a pretty good runner-up prize and foundation player. Next step: .280 with 110+ runs, 35 home runs, 110+ RBIs, and 30+ steals.

Judge’s blend of historic power and evolving approach gives him the highest floor and the clearest path to finishing as the top fantasy outfielder again in 2026. Still, the gap isn’t insurmountable—Soto’s on-base dominance, Acuña’s five-category upside, Carroll’s power/speed explosion, and Rodríguez’s prime-age growth all offer realistic routes to the OF1 crown.

