2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Jakob Marsee vs. Teoscar Hernández vs. Andy Pages

The outfield pocket around pick 150 in NFBC drafts is loaded with league-shifting upside, and Jakob Marsee, Teoscar Hernández, and Andy Pages each offer dramatically different paths to fantasy value in 2026. Whether you’re chasing stolen bases, bankable power, or a five-category breakout, correctly pricing this tier can decide your draft.

OF27 – Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 146)

Marsee came to the major via Central Michigan. His profile emerged in 2022 (.345/60/7/66/18 over 229 at-bats), leading to him getting drafted in the sixth round by the San Diego Padres. He took more walks (47) than strikeouts (33) in his final season in college. The Marlins acquired Marsee in a deal for Luis Arraez in 2024.

Over four seasons in the minors, he hit only .239 with 280 runs, 42 home runs, 141 RBIs, and 159 stolen bases. Marsee took plenty of walks (16.6%), giving him a leadoff profile. His strikeout rate (19.5%) graded better than the league average. Last season, he appeared in 98 games at AAA (.246/56/14/37/46 over 345 at-bats) while taking 68 walks (15.9%) with 81 strikeouts (18.9%).

Miami called Marsee up on August 1st, where his bat immediately made an impact over his first month (.352/18/4/25/9 over 105 at-bats). Pitchers caught up to him over his final 25 games (.231/10/1/8/4 over 104 at-bats). Overall, his contact batting average (.379) with the Marlins was well above his minor league career (.304), painting a lower ceiling in batting average in his second year. Marsee outperformed his previous career with runners on base (RBI rate – 22.5%)

His exit velocity came in at 88.9 mph, with a higher hard-hit rate (41.4%) than he showed last year at AAA (30.4%). He had 13 barrels (8.0%), with a regression in his launch angle (10.9). Marsee played well against left-handed pitching (.324/9/3/12/2 over 74 at-bats).

Jakob Marsee 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Marsee brings an explosive floor in stolen bases (46, 51, and 61 over the past three seasons). Miami should hit him second in the batting order this year, behind the speedy Xavier Edwards. His average hit rate (1.631) suggests 15 home runs with the Marlins is within reach with over 500 at-bats. Unfortunately, his batting average will be a liability early in his career. Marsee is on a path to hit under .250 with a run at 90 runs, 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 50+ steals.

OF28 – Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 146)

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite showing growth with his RBI rate (18.0%) and his strikeout rate (24.5% - career low), Hernandez is a much better fantasy value in 2026. He missed 28 games with a groin injury and a minor foot issue in July. The Dodgers gave him more days off over the final two months (.233/21/9/25 over 176 at-bats).

Hernandez was at his best in April (.310/19/9/32/4 over 116 at-bats). He never had more than 12 runs or over 13 RBIs in any of the final five months (.228/46/16/57/1 over 395 at-bats). His walk rate (4.8%) was a career low.

His exit velocity (90.2) was an eight-year low, with three consecutive seasons of regression. Hernandez lost momentum with his hard-hit rate (46.0%), barrel rate (11.5%), and launch angle (9.9). Each data point was well below his recent career path. His groundball rate (45.3%) has been at the top of his range over the past two seasons.

Over the past five seasons, Hernandez averaged 76 runs, 28 home runs, 95 RBIs, and eight steals over 2,774 at-bats while hitting .268. The Dodgers gave him 93.2% of his at-bats hitting between third and fifth in the batting order.

Teoscar Hernandez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: With Kyle Tucker added to the roster, Hernandez will slide to fifth, possibly sixth, in the batting order. In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers' bench strength could lead to a few more days off.

I see a possible peak of 525 at-bats, leading to 70 runs, 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a handful of steals. His batting average should fall below the league average. Hernandez ranked 79th in FPGscore (0.02) for hitters last season, which is about where he comes off the board in 2026.

OF29 – Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 146)

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) breaks his bat on a ground ball to Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) for a walk-off error in game four of the NLDS in the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In his second year with the Dodgers, Pages emerged as a five-category asset. He finished 43rd in FPGscore (2.86) for batters, helped by being on the field for 156 games. Despite his increase in home runs, his average hit rate (1.696) was below his minor league career average (2.007), suggesting a higher home run profile.

Pages frustrated the fantasy market over his first 20 games (.159/6/2/5 over 63 at-bats) last season while striking out 30.1%. An eight-game hitting streak to end April (18-for-33 with nine runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, and three steals) lit up the go sign for his future fantasy value. Pages continues to bash the ball over the next two months (.290/27/10/41/3 over 210 at-bats). His bat was only steady over the second half of the year (.251/32/11/31/8 over 275 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (21.6%) moved to the league average, while his walk rate (4.7%) ranked poorly. Pages hit for average (.313) against left-handed pitching, but his counting stats (21/3/16/5 over 147 at-bats) didn’t jump off the page. He struggled on the road (.221/28/8/30/6 over 298 at-bats) while dominating in Dodger Stadium (.325/46/19/56/8 over 283 at-bats).

Pages had a flyball swing path (42.3%), and his launch angle (16.9) was higher in the minors (over 20.0). His exit velocity (88.6) and hard-hit rate (37.2%) were below the best hitters in the game. He had 38 barrels (8.4%), resulting in a high home run percentage (27). Pages is a pull hitter (40.7% - much higher in the minors).

Andy Pages 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The direction of Pages is up, but he will continue to hit in the back end of the Dodgers’ lineup unless one of their top players gets hurt. His bat has more upside in power, and his added speed sets a higher floor for his fantasy value.

If his bat fire again early this season, the Dodgers should push him to fifth in the batting order. His minor league resume showed more walks (12.4%), showcasing another level to his game. I'm upping his outlook to .265 with 80+ runs, 30+ home runs, 100+ RBIs, and double-digit steals.

Jacob Marsee vs. Teoscar Hernandez vs. Andy Pages

Marsee’s elite speed and projected top-of-the-order role give him one of the safest category floors in fantasy baseball, while Pages is the true ceiling play if his lineup spot climbs in Los Angeles. Hernández still brings usable power, but declining quality-of-contact metrics and reduced volume make him more of a roster stabilizer than a difference-maker at cost. Marsee is the smart selection here, though Pages has league-winning talent if the stars allign.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: