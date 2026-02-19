2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Should You Draft Dylan Cease or Kyle Bradish?

Strikeouts may drive fantasy value, but the profiles of Dylan Cease and Kyle Bradish show just how much command, health, and workload shape their true 2026 ceilings. Both arms come with league-winning upside at their current NFBC prices, yet the paths they take to get there — and the risks attached — could not be more different for fantasy managers.

SP20 – Dylan Cease, Toronto Blue Jays (NFBC ADPs – 71)

Many fantasy drafters will be drawn toward Cease’s value in strikeouts – over 210 in five consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, his walk rate has been 3.7 or higher every year except in 2024 (3.1). The downside of his poor command is a high WHIP (1.327 last season – 1.265 in his career), which is challenging to overcome for a fantasy team build.

Over his first 14 starts last year, Cease allowed three runs or fewer in 13 starts, but his disastrous showing on April 8th (nine runs, 12 baserunners, and four strikeouts over four innings) led to a 4.28 ERA and 1.295 WHIP over this span. He allowed four runs or more in seven of his final 18 starts (4.78 ERA, 1.354 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts over 92.1 innings). Cease was a significant liability on the road (1-9 with 5.58 ERA, 1.376 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts over 80.2 innings).

His average fastball (97.1 mph) was his best since 2020. Cease continues to throw his slider (.219 BAA with 135 strikeouts) as his top usage pitch (43.8%). His four-seamer (.232 BAA with 81 strikeouts) was an edge. He also threw a low-volume curveball (.375 BAA).

Dylan Cease 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Cease finished 2025 ranked 82nd in FPGscore (-2.42), even with a +2.48 score in strikeouts. The Blue Jays ponied up $210 million for seven seasons to him in late November. They're hoping for something in between his success in 2022 (14-8 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.109 WHIP, and 227 strikeouts) and 2024 (14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts). The command cracks in his profile can’t be removed without more strikes thrown. Inciting arm when he’s on, but his off days make him challenging to trust. Not my kind of dance.

SP21 – Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 72)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

When I first saw Bradish’s ADP in the high-stakes market, I was surprised by his price point. He has been exceptional over his last 44 starts over three seasons (15-8 with a 2.44 ERA, 1.046 WHIP, and 268 strikeouts over 240.0 innings). He missed the better part of two seasons (TJ surgery with an internal brace).

His average fastball (94.8 mph) aligned with his major league career. Bradish dominated with his slider (.135 BAA) and sinker (.208 BAA) while batting his cutter (.316 BAA) and curve (.409 BAA). When at his best in 2023, batters struggled to hit three pitches (curveball – .192 BAA, slider – .203 BAA, and sinker – .133 BAA).

Last year, Bradish allowed a career-high flyball rate (44.1%) and launch angle (20.3). His arsenal was dominated against right-handed batters (8-for-51 with one home run, one walk, and 21 strikeouts).

Kyle Bradish 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Drafters this season will be attracted to his success last year, highlighted by an uptick in his strikeout rate (13.2). His sample size over the past two seasons is small, but Bradish has been up to the task at almost every turn. His next step is proving that his arm can handle an increased workload. With 30 starts, 10+ wins with a sub-3.00 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, and a run at 200 strikeouts. Spring training should drive his ADP.

Should You Draft Dylan Cease or Kyle Bradish in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues?

Cease remains one of the most electric strikeout arms in fantasy baseball, but his persistent command issues make him a volatile SP2 who can swing category builds in the wrong direction. Bradish, on the other hand, has already flashed ace-level efficiency — and if his workload climbs without setbacks, he has the profile to beat his ADP and anchor fantasy rotations in 2026. Roll with Bradish over Cease.

