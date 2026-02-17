2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Values: Corey Seager, Trevor Story & Bo Bichette

The middle tier of the shortstop position in 2026 fantasy baseball drafts is loaded with high-upside veterans whose ADPs are being shaped more by risk than talent. Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Bo Bichette each bring impact-category production at a discount, creating league-winning potential if their health and lineup context cooperate.

SS11 – Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (NFBC ADP – 105)

Over the past three seasons, Seager missed 142 games. His stats over this span (.294/217/84/220/6 over 1,332 at-bats) prorated over 550 at-bats came to 90 runs, 35 home runs, and 91 RBIs, showcasing a foundation power-hitting shortstop. Unfortunately, he has been in the majors for 11 seasons, but he has stayed on the field for 150 games only twice. Seager was at his best in 2023 (.327/88/33/96/2 over 477 at-bats) despite missing 43 starts.

By the fourth week of April last year, Seager was on the shelf for about four weeks with a hamstring issue. He hit .286 over his first 112 at-bats with 15 runs, six home runs, and 12 RBIs. His bat was lost in June (.188/12/4/11/1 over 85 at-bats). Over the next two months, Seager hit .301 with 34 runs, 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, and two steals over 183 at-bats, giving the fantasy market what they expected out of him on draft day. His season ended in late August due to needing an appendectomy.

Seager regressed against left-handed pitching (.222/17/8/14/1 over 135 at-bats). His strikeout rate (19.6%) was an eight-year high but remained better than the league average. He took the most walks (13.0%) of his career.

His exit velocity (92.9), hard-hit rate (53.6%), and barrel rate (15.3%) are plus metrics while remaining in a tight area over the past three years. Seager had a pullback in his launch angle (11.6) and flyball rate (35.6% - over 40.0% from 2021 to 2024). He rarely pops up (1.0% infield fly rate last season – 2.9% in his career).

Corey Seager 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Seager brings a unique talent to the shortstop position due to his bat offering plus power from the middle of the batting order. His injury risk is priced in his early ADP. He hits the ball hard with plenty of length on his hits. Right kind of gamble, but Seager may only pay 67 cents on the dollar. I can’t predict when a player will get hurt, so he could very well turn in a beast season at a discount. If his health star aligns, .320/100/40/110.

SS12 – Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP – 112)

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a one run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At first glance, Story’s results from last year indicate flaws in his profile that could lead to a regression in 2026. He opened 2025 with dull stats over his 218 at-bats (.216/23/7/23/9) while striking out 31.0% of the time and taking only 10 walks (4.3%). He rewarded his supporters with a difference-maker ended to the year (.289/68/18/73/22 over 394 at-bats).

Despite his progression in home runs (25), Story failed to reach his Colorado levels (1.922) with his average hit rate (1.646). His strikeout rate (26.9%) was his lowest since 2021 (23.4%). He finished with the lowest walk rate of his career (5.1%). His contact batting average (.369) was an area of strength, but below his time with the Rockies (.392).

His exit velocity (91.4) and hard-hit rate (47.0%) were the highest of his career. He barreled 43 balls (9.8%), with a decline in his launch angle (14.2) and flyball rate (37.8% - 43.6% in his career. Boston gave him the bulk of his at-bats, hitting fourth to sixth in the batting order. Story was successful in his first 30 steal attempts.

Trevor Story 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Story was the 19th-ranked hitter in FPGscore (4.71) last season. When at his best from 2018 to 2020, he was a top 10 batter each year. His bat was clutch with runners on base (RBI rate – 17.9%).

I don’t see a path to 30 home runs without regaining some of his lost loft and increasing his extra-base hit total. Story also comes off a career high in steals at age 32. Despite his swing-and-miss skill set, with a weaker approach, there is still plenty of value baked in Story’s four-category skill set. Over his first three years with Boston, he missed 315 games, showing his recent injury risk.

SS13 – Bo Bichette, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 114)

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette (19) works during spring training at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After trending in the wrong direction in 2023 and 2024, Bichette regained some of his form in his contract year. He had a rebound in his contract batting average (.369) while posting an elite RBI rate (21.2%), an area of strength from 2020 to 2023. Unfortunately, his average hit rate (1.552) is well below that of the top power hitters and his peak in 2021 (1.623).

Bichette hit over .300 against right (.312/57/11/63/3 over 452 at-bats) and left (.308/21/7/31/1 over 130 at-bats) pitching. After a powerless April (.295/11/0/13/2 over 129 at-bats), he delivered his top power output in May (seven home runs and 19 RBIs). His batting average reached an impact status over his final 59 games (.367/40/7/46 over 240 at-bats). A left knee strain ended his regular season on September 9th (missed 20 games). In the postseason, Bichette went 14-for-39 with four runs, one home run, and six RBIs.

His exit velocity (91.0) and hard-hit rate (48.8%) were his highest since 2022. Bichette continues to have a low launch angle (8.2) and flyball rate (31.0%). He continues to have a line drive swing path (22.1%). After posting a career-low HR/FB rate (5.3%), Bichette more than doubled that output (11.8%) in 2025, but it remained below his results over his first five seasons (22.4%, 15.6%, 18.8%, 15.6%, and 16.5%).

Bo Bichette 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Mets signed Bichette to a three-year deal for $126 million, with two opt-outs. Hitting in front of or between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto suggests a return to over 100 runs scored. He had 44 doubles last year, paired with 18 home runs, which hints at a sneaky rebound in home runs. His batting average is a given, but the search party hasn’t returned with his previous value in stolen bases (25 in 2021).

Last year, Bichette was the 41st-best hitter by FPGscore (2.96). He comes off the board this year in late January as the 67th batter in the high-stakes market, painting value already in his price point. My starting point is .290 with 100 runs, 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and five steals.

Corey Seager vs. Trevor Story vs. Bo Bichette 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Seager’s elite power profile, Story’s across-the-board production, and Bichette’s batting average and lineup boost all point to players who can dramatically outperform their draft slots. If you’re willing to absorb some injury risk, this shortstop tier is one of the clearest paths to building a championship-caliber roster in 2026. Bichette may provide the most bang for your buck our of these trio of veterans.

