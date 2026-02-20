2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Brandon Woodruff vs. Tyler Glasnow

Injuries and workload concerns have pushed Brandon Woodruff and Tyler Glasnow into the SP3 tier for 2026 fantasy baseball drafts, but both still flash the strikeout upside that can swing leagues. Understanding their health trends, velocity changes, and role expectations with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers is critical when deciding whether to chase ceiling or avoid the risk.

SP29 – Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 113)

I chased Woodruff around across multiple teams last year, but his recovery moved at a snail’s pace. He started the year on the injury report with his lingering shoulder issue. The Brewers gave him 10 minor league games (A, High-A, and AAA) from April 12th to June 30th, resulting in a 2.79 ERA, 1.167 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 42.0 innings. Over this span, Woodruff missed time due to ankle and elbow injuries.

Once he arrived in Milwaukee, Woodruff helped fantasy teams over his first seven games (4-0 with 2.06 ERA, 0.737 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts over 39.1 innings) despite allowing seven home runs. He tripped up over his next three outings (13 runs, 26 baserunners, and 17 strikeouts over 14.1 innings). The Brewers gave him two starts in September, where he regained his form (one run, four hits, and 17 strikeouts over 11.0 innings). His season ended due to a lat injury that landed him on the injured list.

Woodruff posted a career-high flyball rate (50.6%), highlighted by a massive launch angle (24.6). His average fastball (92.7 mph) was a career low but well below his last season (2023 – 95.0) and his peak (2020 – 96.8). His success was driven by his four-seamer (.170 BAA), changeup (.061), and cutter (.227 BAA). Batters hit .262 vs. his sinker.

Brandon Woodruff 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Woodruff’s stats will look tempting for drafters, and he finished with a career-low walk rate (1.9) and a new top in his strikeout rate (11.6) despite less velocity. His career resume (53-28 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.034 WHIP, and 871 strikeouts) supports a frontline starter, but he has pitched over 150.0 innings twice in his career. I like to see more life on his fastball in spring training, before fighting for him in fantasy leagues.

SP30 – Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 116)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Over his first two years with the Dodgers, Glasnow went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.007 WHIP, and 274 strikeouts over 224.1 innings. He missed the final 44 games in 2024 due to a sprained right elbow, plus some time in July with a back issue. The Dodgers placed him on the 60-day injured list due to a right shoulder injury last season, costing him all of May and June.

Glasnow pitched five innings or fewer in 10 of 18 appearances. Batters only hit .177 against him, but his walk rate (4.3) was his highest since 2018. He pitched well at home (3-2 with a 2.77 ERA, 0.924 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts over 61.2 innings). His command was disastrous on the road (23 walks and 26 strikeouts over 28.2 innings), leading to a massive WHIP (1.465).

His average fastball (95.9) was down about a half mile per hour. Batters struggled hit all four of his pitches (four-seamer – .211 BAA, slider – .209 BAA, sinker – .211 BAA, and curveball – .135 BAA). Glasnow finished with his lowest barrel rate (7.9%) allowed since 2019.

Tyler Glasnow 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over his last seven seasons, Glasnow went 39-20 with a 3.17 ERA, 1.011 WHIP, and 736 strikeouts over 557.0 innings. Unfortunately, he pitched fewer than 100.00 innings seven times over this span. Live arm with upside, but trusting his health has left the building this draft season. On the positive side, his price point is more favorable this year. In 2024, over 134.0 innings (career-high), Glasnow ranked 35th in FPGscore (1.79) for pitchers.

Should You Draft Brandon Woodruff or Tyler Glasnow?

Woodruff’s elite command and track record make him one of the most tempting bounce-back values if his spring velocity returns, while Glasnow remains the ultimate high-risk, high-reward strikeout play at a reduced cost. In 2026 fantasy drafts, the decision comes down to roster construction—whether you can absorb missed innings in exchange for difference-making ratios and punchouts. Woodruff is the slightly superior option.

