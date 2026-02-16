2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Baseman Rankings: Alex Bregman vs. Eugenio Suárez

The middle rounds of 2026 fantasy baseball drafts are loaded with corner-infield power, and the ADP pairing of Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez forces a choice between batting-average stability and pure home-run impact. One gains value from a new lineup role in Chicago, while the other’s fantasy ceiling hinges on where he signs and how much risk you’re willing to absorb.

3B6 – Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs (NFBC ADP – 125)

Despite not bringing a difference-maker bat since 2019, the Cubs ponied up $175 million to sign Bregman for five seasons in January. Over his last 708 games, he hit .263 with 412 runs, 110 home runs, 405 RBIs, and nine steals over 2,685 at-bats, which breaks down to an 84/23/83/1 player with 550 at-bats. He remains challenging to strike out (14.1%) while posting a favorable walk rate (10.3%). Earlier in his career, Bregman was one of the few hitters in baseball to take more walks than strikeouts.

Last season, a quad injury knocked him out of action for 44 games. Bregman hit for average (.319) against left-handed pitching, but below-par production (17 runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs over 113 at-bats). He opened 2025 with a high level of success over his first 175 at-bats (.314/31/11/33/1), putting him on pace for a 100/30/100 season. Unfortunately, his bat failed to regain its form after returning from injury (.244/33/7/29 over 258 at-bats), despite a better approach (33 walks and 33 strikeouts).

His exit velocity (90.1) and hard-hit rate (44.4%) were career-highs last season, but Bregman continues to rank poorly in his barrel rate (6.6% - 6.1 %) in his career. His power comes from pulling the ball (47.4% - 45.2% in his career), paired with a flyball swing path (44.1%) and high launch angle (17.7). On the downside, he tends to make more easy outs via infield flies (16.1% - 13.0% in his career).

Alex Bregman 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Cubs should hit Bregman second in the batting order this season, giving him a chance at more runs and fewer RBI chances. In 2022 and 2023, he came to the plate with 454 and 450 runners on base, helping his RBI outputs (93 and 98). With a pocket full of money, I don’t see more JUICE coming in his power production. Think steady player (.270/95/25/75) who hasn’t run since 2018.

3B7 – Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 127)

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) prepares for live batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting in 2019, Suarez made a swing path decision to “go for the fences.” He’s led the league in strikeouts three times (189, 196, and 214) while grading poorly again last year (196). His quest for power is highlighted by his rising flyball rate (50.4% - highest of his career) and launch angle (21.9).

Suarez posted an HR/FB rate (24.4%) in the range of 2019 to 2021 seasons (23.4%, 29.5%, and 24.2%), when he started to become an extreme pull hitter (50.4% last year). His exit velocity (90.2) came in above his career average (90.2) last season, with a slight uptick in his barrel rate (14.3%).

His strikeout rate (29.8%) has been a significant liability over the past seven seasons. Suarez has lost momentum with his walk rate over the past two years (7.7% and 7.0%). He also had boom or bust outcomes against left-handed pitching (.164/25/13/23 with 57 strikeouts over 159 at-bats). His batting average was also poor in his two home parks (.207 with 51 runs, 30 home runs, 68 RBIs, and three steals over 300 at-bats).

Saurez had double-digit home runs and productive RBIs in April (10/20), June (11/27), and July (10/18). He hit .188 over his final 197 at-bats with Seattle (26/13/31/3) while striking out 78 times (36.1%).

Eugenio Suarez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past three seasons, Suarez came to the plate with over 400 runners on base (473, 433, and 411), allowing him to drive in more runs (315). He ranked 22nd in FPGscore (5.21) last season, driven by his value in home runs (3.85) and RBIs (2.48). At age 34, after his best success since 2019, Suarez is looking for a new home in 2026.

His power is a plus asset, but it comes with significant batting-average risk and potentially a quick decline if his strikeouts continue to rise. I’ll go with a .225 batting average with 75 runs, 30 home runs, and 85 RBIs. I also sense some JUICE in his bat last year, based on his jump in hard-hit rate (47.6% - 42.4% in 2024).

Alex Bregman vs. Eugenio Suarez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Bregman’s elite plate discipline and projected No. 2 lineup spot give him one of the safest run-scoring floors in this draft range, even if his power no longer separates him from the pack. Suárez remains a category-winner in home runs and RBIs, but his batting-average volatility will ultimately determine whether he’s a league-winning value or a roster drain. Bregman is the safer option for most roster builds.

