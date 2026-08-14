2026 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Printable Positional PPR Cheat Sheet: Jalen Hurts Sees A Shift In Value

Drafts are now taking place every weekend at a rapid pace. We are now fully engulfed in the fantasy football season, and we are here to help you dominate your competition. Our PPR rankings are the best in the business. Our extensive research will help you hoist your trophy at the end of this season.

Our printable 2026 fantasy football draft rankings will allow you to crush your league mates this year. We cover every position and every key player for deep drafts. Be sure to print out your PPR rankings with the link at the bottom.

Quarterbacks

While only Drake Maye and, to a lesser extent, Jayden Daniels have infiltrated the ranks of the elite high-end quarterbacks, there are a ton of young quarterbacks on the rise pushing towards the top of the rankings.

Outside of Josh Allen sitting at the top of the rankings, the quarterbacks have been shaken up from last season. Things are changing quickly in the NFL, and it starts with an influx of talented young quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Running backs are the heart of your fantasy football team. These are the league winners who put your team over the top. We help you find those sleepers and value picks that carry your team throughout the fantasy football season.

We have one big surprise in the top five and one shocking running back barely holding onto a spot as an RB1. These are not your cut-and-paste rankings you'll find on most sites.

Wide Receivers

You won't have to scroll far to find a major shakeup in our wide receiver rankings. You will not find Jaxon Smith-Njigba in our top three, and the back half of our WR1s is going to raise some eyebrows.

Nevertheless, we have to project this upcoming season and not just follow the crowd with the same rankings as everyone else. These rankings will help you win your fantasy football championship.

Tight Ends

This year's crop of tight ends may end up being the best we have ever seen in fantasy football. There are six elite options and a ton of upside beyond that. The young tight ends are on the rise while the old stars are quickly declining and on the way out. We believe this is the most exciting the tight rankings have been in a very long time.



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