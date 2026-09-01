2026 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings Updated After Aaron Donald's Return

Defenses win championships, right? That is what they say. I believe the sentiment is undervalued by the consensus. However, it does not win championships. A smart overall strategy finds the gold. After crafting your perfect team, draft an elite defense late and at value. Here are my 2026 D/ST Rankings to aid in that matter.

Tier 1 — The Finest

1. Houston Texans

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. Denver Broncos

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

These teams are of the highest caliber. They are schedule-proof. At will, these teams can get turnovers and sacks. Watch out for fan sentiment toward the Rams' defense. People will indulge in the name value of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. As good as they are, do not make the Rams among the top-2 D/ST picks off the board.

Tier 2 — Can't Go Wrong

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Detroit Lions

9. New England Patriots

10. Los Angeles Chargers

On paper, these four teams are elite. The Ravens bring in defensive wizard and Jim Harbaugh graduate, Jesse Minter. The Eagles have an all-time great defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. They are my favorite picks at the current ADP.

Tier 3 — Weekly Streamers

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

13. Buffalo Bills

14. Kansas City Chiefs

15. Green Bay Packers

These teams have potential, but will depend more heavily on their weekly matchups. When facing low-end NFL teams, they can be auto-starts. When facing the league's best offenses such as the Bills, Rams, or Bengals, they can be sat.

Brian Flores is a top-3 defensive mind in football right now. His Vikings lack the firepower from a skill standpoint to be elite. That being said, they are a very high-upside pick on a weekly basis. The Vikings led the NFL in interceptions last season with 21.

Tier 4 — Sporadically Worth a Start

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Indianapolis Colts

19. San Francisco 49ers

20. Chicago Bears

21. Green Bay Packers

The Bears led the NFL in turnovers with 33 in 2025. The FPI rates them outside the top-10 defenses, and they feature a very difficult NFC North schedule.

No team is dead here, but they have to show us something, playing against a bad team. They will have top-5 weeks within their outcome ranges. I would not draft any of them.

Tier 5 — Rarely Worth Anything

22. New Orleans Saints

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. New York Giants

28. Washington Commanders

29. New York Jets

Maybe they will show us something. Teams always surprise. No one often drafts a backup defense, so it is rare for more than 12 teams to be selected.

Tier 6 — The Graveyard

30. Las Vegas Raiders

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Arizona Cardinals

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