2026 Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings Updated After Aaron Donald's Return
Defenses win championships, right? That is what they say. I believe the sentiment is undervalued by the consensus. However, it does not win championships. A smart overall strategy finds the gold. After crafting your perfect team, draft an elite defense late and at value. Here are my 2026 D/ST Rankings to aid in that matter.
Tier 1 — The Finest
1. Houston Texans
2. Seattle Seahawks
3. Denver Broncos
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
These teams are of the highest caliber. They are schedule-proof. At will, these teams can get turnovers and sacks. Watch out for fan sentiment toward the Rams' defense. People will indulge in the name value of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. As good as they are, do not make the Rams among the top-2 D/ST picks off the board.
Tier 2 — Can't Go Wrong
6. Baltimore Ravens
7. Philadelphia Eagles
8. Detroit Lions
9. New England Patriots
10. Los Angeles Chargers
On paper, these four teams are elite. The Ravens bring in defensive wizard and Jim Harbaugh graduate, Jesse Minter. The Eagles have an all-time great defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. They are my favorite picks at the current ADP.
Tier 3 — Weekly Streamers
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
13. Buffalo Bills
14. Kansas City Chiefs
15. Green Bay Packers
These teams have potential, but will depend more heavily on their weekly matchups. When facing low-end NFL teams, they can be auto-starts. When facing the league's best offenses such as the Bills, Rams, or Bengals, they can be sat.
Brian Flores is a top-3 defensive mind in football right now. His Vikings lack the firepower from a skill standpoint to be elite. That being said, they are a very high-upside pick on a weekly basis. The Vikings led the NFL in interceptions last season with 21.
Tier 4 — Sporadically Worth a Start
16. Cleveland Browns
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Indianapolis Colts
19. San Francisco 49ers
20. Chicago Bears
21. Green Bay Packers
The Bears led the NFL in turnovers with 33 in 2025. The FPI rates them outside the top-10 defenses, and they feature a very difficult NFC North schedule.
No team is dead here, but they have to show us something, playing against a bad team. They will have top-5 weeks within their outcome ranges. I would not draft any of them.
Tier 5 — Rarely Worth Anything
22. New Orleans Saints
23. Atlanta Falcons
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. New York Giants
28. Washington Commanders
29. New York Jets
Maybe they will show us something. Teams always surprise. No one often drafts a backup defense, so it is rare for more than 12 teams to be selected.
Tier 6 — The Graveyard
30. Las Vegas Raiders
31. Miami Dolphins
32. Arizona Cardinals
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.