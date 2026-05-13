2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Should You Draft KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston?

Late-round wide receiver picks can quietly swing fantasy football drafts, especially when targeting rookies with paths to immediate opportunity. Cleveland added two very different receiving profiles in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, giving fantasy managers a choice between short-area consistency and downfield scoring potential.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion carved out a prominent role across three college seasons at NC State and Texas A&M, finishing with 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns over 38 games. His freshman year was his most prolific as a pass catcher (71 receptions and 10 touchdowns), while his receiving yard total peaked at 919 in his final season. The Wolfpack also deployed him as a legitimate ball carrier in 2024, with 41 rushes for 320 yards, and he tacked on 29 more carries for 111 yards and three scores over his final two seasons, a versatility that should translate well at the next level.

As a prospect, Concepcion fits the profile of a high-floor slot receiver who makes his living creating problems close to the line of scrimmage. His quickness off the snap, clean release against press coverage, and sharp route running make him a natural chain-mover and a reliable target in short and intermediate areas. He won't separate from the field's best corners on pure speed, but his instincts and after-catch ability more than compensate.

One word to describe KC Concepcion's NFL Combine? SMOOTH 😮‍💨 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/10WicahLxi — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2026

His emergence as a punt returner last season (25 returns for 456 yards and two touchdowns at 18.2 yards per return) adds another dimension to his value on an NFL roster. Expect him to earn scripted red zone opportunities and manufactured touches near the line of scrimmage early in his career.

KC Concepcion 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: An expected slot opportunity suggests a potential consistent floor in Concepcion’s rookie campaign. Quarterback play and their passing window should be key components of his targets. He draws a mid-tier WR5 ADP (129) in the early draft season in the NFFC. Last season, only Harold Fannin (72) and Jerry Juedy (50) had more than 33 catches, with Cleveland averaging 32.8 passes per game.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Boston closed his college career at Washington with back-to-back steady seasons (63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, followed by 62 receptions for 881 yards and 10 scores in 2025). The most encouraging thread running through his college career was a consistent progression in yards per reception each season (7.5, 10.2, 13.2, and 14.2), suggesting a receiver who kept developing rather than plateauing. He delivered three standout performances in 2025 (6/107/2, 10/153/1, and 6/126/1), but his 2024 season faded down the stretch (2/35, 2/47, 3/43, and 3/27 over his final four games), with no touchdowns over his last six starts.

Boston profiles as a second and third-level pass catcher who wins through physicality, strong hands, and an ability to come down with contested jump balls that most receivers can't. He'll see scripted opportunities close to the line of scrimmage, but his target ceiling will naturally sit below the elite receivers in any given offense.

Here's what the @Browns are getting in WR Denzel Boston 👀



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bGJ42w10B8 — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

At 6'4" and 210 lbs., the most fitting comparison may be an early-career Mike Evans, a big-bodied, goal-line threat with legitimate big-play ability when given a clean release. That release against press coverage is the area most in need of refinement. Once he gets past the first 10 yards off the line, however, his route running and strength become real assets that should translate well to the NFL game.

Denzel Boston 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: Boston could be the missing link in the Browns’ passing game. His presence invites bigger plays, with scoring upside, but Cleveland will give him low targets in most matchups. He falls in the deep sleeper category this fantasy draft season, with an ADP (202) that’s nipping at Jerry Jeudy's heels and a fresher version of Cedric Tillman.

KC Concepcion vs. Denzel Boston Fantasy Football Verdict

Concepcion appears to offer the safer weekly floor thanks to his likely slot role and ability to generate easier touches in Cleveland’s offense. Boston brings more volatility, but his size, red-zone profile, and big-play traits make him the more enticing swing for fantasy managers chasing ceiling late in drafts.

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