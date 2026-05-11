2026 Fantasy Football WR Sleepers: Breaking Down Elijah Sarratt vs. Ja’Kobi Lane

The Ravens’ passing attack has historically limited wide receiver production, but offseason changes and a shifting target distribution could open the door for rookie contributors in 2026. With Baltimore drafting both Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane, fantasy managers now face an early decision on which rookie receiver offers the better long-term upside and sleeper value.

The wide receiver production for the Baltimore Ravens ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 2025 due to a league low in targets (216), completions (275), and pass attempts (423). Baltimore’s wideout scored 410.90 fantasy points (26th) in PPR leagues, with one area of strength (13.95 yards per catch). Zay Flowers accounted for 51.1% of their fantasy wide receiver production. Even in 2025, when Lamar Jackson had his best season, the Ravens’ wideouts (147/2,282/17 on 238 targets) weren’t a big part of their offense.

Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens

Sarratt built his college resume across two programs, opening with a strong debut at James Madison (82/1,191/8 over 13 games) before transferring to Indiana, where he earned a National Championship in 2025 alongside Fernando Mendoza.

His two seasons with the Hoosiers were both productive (53 catches for 957 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 – 18.1 YPC), followed by a league-high 15 touchdowns in 2025 on 65 catches for 830 yards. Sarrett eclipsed 100 receiving yards six times in his first college season at Indiana (5/105/1, 8/139/1, 13/160, 8/128/1, 6/107/3, and 8/115) and matched that level in last year (6/137/1, 7/128/1, 7/135, 8/165/2, 7/156/1, and 8/121/1).

With the 115th overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @Ravens select WR Elijah Sarratt.



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/i7xWqGRpbG — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

At 6'2" and 210 lbs., he arrives in the NFL with the size to be a factor in the red zone, where his catch radius and body control should translate immediately. His route running is rhythmic and deliberate, with a feel for creating wider catch windows at the top of his breaks. His concerns are at the line of scrimmage. Sarrett’s release against press coverage projects as a liability, and he lacks the burst to win early in his routes against tight corners.

Most of his production will come over the first two levels of a defense rather than behind it. His 40-yard dash has been reported at about 4.50, leaving his speed profile somewhat open to interpretation. His red zone upside is real; the question is how much he can offer between the 20s against NFL-caliber coverage.

Elijah Sarratt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: A fresh new wideout for Lamar Jackson could be the sneaky piece of a fantasy puzzle. Sarrett will compete with Rashod Bateman for outside snaps at wide receiver and goal-line targets, while also capitalizing on tight end targets shifting to the wide receiver position in 2026. For now, he falls in the deep sleeper category (ADP of 247).

Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Former Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane built a consistent three-year college resume at USC (99 catches for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns at 13.8 yards per catch), with his best seasons coming back to back. He posted 12 touchdowns in 2024 before setting career highs in catches (49) and receiving yards (745) in 2025. He topped 100 yards five times across his career (10/105/2, 7/127/3, 3/115, 6/111/1, and 6/108), with a knack for showing up in his biggest moments.

At 6'4" and 200 lbs. with a 4.47 40-yard dash, Lane has the size-speed combination that gets NFL evaluators excited. He's already established himself as a red zone weapon, winning consistently on fade routes and jump balls where his length and hands give him a natural edge. Against zone and off coverage, he's patient and instinctive, finding soft spots and creating mid-range opportunities.

Is @uscfb WR Ja’Kobi Lane the most underrated prospect in this year’s draft? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LVM6oKC49Z — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2026

His work is needed at the line of scrimmage. Lane’s release against physical press corners needs refinement before he can consistently win early in his routes at the next level, and adding more variety to his route tree will be essential for becoming a complete receiver. His foundation skill set starts in a good place in the NFL.

Ja'Kobi Lane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore selected Lane with pick 3.16 in the 2026 NFL Draft, ahead of Elijah Sarrett (4.15), showing that they like his long-term ceiling more. His resume in college is trailing, and Rashod Bateman gains extra points for experience in the Ravens’ offense. At the very least, he upgrades Baltimore’s wide receiver depth. Lane should open 2026 fourth on the depth chart.

Elijah Sarratt vs. Ja'Kobi Lane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sarratt enters 2026 with a clearer path to immediate fantasy relevance thanks to his polished route running and potential competition with Rashod Bateman for meaningful snaps. Lane may offer the higher long-term ceiling because of his size, athleticism, and red-zone upside, but his fantasy breakout likely requires more patience.

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