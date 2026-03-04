2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

9 - Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: The sum of Brown’s arsenal is special, with an electric ceiling once he figures out how to throw strike one on his first pitch. His ADP falls in a favorable range, suggesting a value ace. I expect growth in his strikeouts, helped by more length in his starts. Next step: 15 wins with plenty of help in ERA and WHIP.

Projections: 13-10 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, and 215 strikeouts over 192.0 innings