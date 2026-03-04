2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

10 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Los Angeles plans on starting Ohtani this year, suggesting an ace arm, but he will be drafted for his bat. In 2022, he was the fourth-best pitcher by FPGscore (6.65). Over 100 career starts, Ohtani is 39-20 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.078 WHIP, and 670 strikeouts over 528,2 innings.

Projections: 13-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.033 WHIP, and 196 strikeouts over 150.2 innings

More Fantasy Sports On SI News