2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore
1 - Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Fantasy Outlook: Skenes won’t be a free agent until 2030, and I doubt the Pirates will pay him an elite ace salary. Based on this, Pittsburgh should ride him as much as possible over the next four years. He is a beast of a man who brings a workhorse profile on the mound. Many fantasy teams will shy away from him due to concerns about wins. Only 11 pitchers had 14 wins or more in 2025, seven of whom had an ERA over 3.00, and six pitchers had a WHIP of 1.10 or higher. So what is the value of a win?
The key stat for Skenes to approach 250+ strikeouts is his first-pitch strike rate (60.8%). If he throws 67% first-pitch strikes or more, he’ll make a run at 300 or more Ks. I’m shoving on him whenever possible because I see his edge and ceiling. His next challenge is catching Tarik Skubal in WHIP.
Projections: 15-7 with a 2.24 ERA, 0.931 WHIP, and 256 strikeouts over 195.1 innings
