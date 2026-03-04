2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

2 - Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Skubal is set to be a free agent in 2027, and Detroit most likely won’t be his home after this season. Detroit improved offensively last year (11th in runs – 758 ~ 76 more than 2024). He brings an elite foundation pitching skill set that will come at a price this year. At this point, Skubal has a Clayton Kershaw-in-his-prime feel, minus the heavy workload. He should have a rebound in wins, with repeated results in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

Projections: 16-5 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.904 WHIP, and 244 strikeouts over 201.2 innings