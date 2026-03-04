2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

3 - Chris Sale Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Sale will turn 37 in late March, but his success with the Braves over his last 50 games (25-8 with a 2.46 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, and 390 strikeouts over 303.1 innings) is well worth an ace investment. When on the clock, I would select him over Cristopher Sanchez. An excellent chance at 15+ wins with a sub-2.50 ERA and 225+ strikeouts.

Projections: 15-7 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.046 WHIP, and 234 strikeouts over 183.0 innings