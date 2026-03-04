2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

4 - Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Other than home runs allowed and a step back in his strikeout rate (9.6 – 10.8 in his career), deGrom showcased an ace skill set last year, highlighted by batters hitting .196 against him. After a full season of starts, Texas should ride him harder in 2026, inviting a push over 190.0 innings, helping him win plenty of games. DeGrom looks overlooked in the early draft season based on his potential ceiling. I expect similar results in ERA and WHIP while pushing his strikeout total over 200.

Projections: 14-7 with a 2.71 ERA, 0.911 WHIP, and 204 strikeouts over 180.0 innings