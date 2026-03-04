2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

5 - Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past four seasons, Gilbert went 41-31 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.038 WHIP, and 756 strikeouts over 716.0 innings, putting him more in the SP2 range in the fantasy market. Many will be drawn to his spike in his strikeout rate, but I can’t dismiss his elbow injury last year. He checks the command box, with a higher ceiling swing-and-pitch, and Gilbert was challenging to hit in 2024 (.196 BAA). Intriguing arm, and the law of averages for wins should be on his side this year.

Projections: 13-7 with a 2.91 ERA, 0.967 WHIP, and 228 strikeouts over 192.0 innings