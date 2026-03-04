2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

6 - Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Crochet checks a lot of ace boxes, and the Red Sox have a developing offense, suggesting plenty of wins and strikeouts. His ERA and WHIP edge doesn’t look as high as Tarik Skubal's or Paul Skenes, and his back-to-back seasons with a massive jump in innings could lead to some regression. He allowed two runs or fewer in 25 of his 32 starts last season. Great arm, with a winning foundation in wins, ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

Projections: 15-7 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.069 WHIP, and 240 strikeouts over 198.3 innings