2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

7 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: Yamamoto brings a great resume from Japan (66-37 record with a 1.64 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, and 869 strikeouts over 833.0 innings). His finish in 2025 puts him in the ace range, but he had a jump of 121.0 innings from last season. A previous triceps injury could be a hint at a future elbow issue. Pitchers for the Dodgers invite plenty of run support, suggesting 15+ wins with repeated success in ERA and WHIP. I could see him adding some more strikeouts with fewer free passes issued.

Projections: 13-6 with a 2.54 ERA, 0.978 WHIP, and 207 strikeouts over 174.0 innings