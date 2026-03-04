2026 Fantasy On SI Top 10 Projected Starting Pitchers Ranked by FPGscore

8 - Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fantasy Outlook: At age 28, Sanchez reached the peak of his pitching mountain, thanks to his increase in velocity. His four-seamer fastball is the key to his success, as it sets up his swing-and-miss changeup. This season, his resume will be compared to better arms. I expect a push higher in wins, with a sub-3.00 ERA and another 200+ strikeout season.

Projections: 14-7 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, and 208 strikeouts over 195.1 innings