2026 National League-Only Fantasy Baseball Auction Cheat Sheet & Rankings

Heading into the 2026 NL draft season, I only see five batters that I would consider foundation, stud pieces to fantasy teams. Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna, Corbin Carroll, and Elly De La Cruz bring the best five-category skill sets. I have them priced between $36 and $48, with the two-way Dodgers beast being the top edge player.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR COMPREHENSIVE NL-ONLY AUCTION CHEAT SHEET!

2026 Fantasy Baseball National League Foundational Bats

I consider Matt Olson ($30) to be a foundation power hitter despite him losing some lust this draft season. Hitting behind Ronald Acuna invites many RBI chances, and his power has difference-maker upside.

My top secondary bats are Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and Francisco Lindor.

Nobody Comes Close To Paul Skenes At The Pitcher Position

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

I only see Paul Skenes as a stud ace, while three closers (Edwin Diaz, Mason Miller, and Jhoan Duran) have a chance to draw closer to $25 bids.

2026 Fantasy Baseball National League Breakout Candidates & Sleepers

My breakout category has a list of six batters and three pitchers:

OF Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins

OF Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

OF Daylen Lile, Washington Nationals

C Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins

3B Jordan Lawler, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

SP Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds

SP Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Philles

2026 National League Fantasy Baseball Value Picks

3B Matt Shaw looks to be the best value bat, while SS Konnor Griffin could be the league-winner type swing. I didn’t put him in the breakout category due to expecting him to start the year in the minors. With 550 at-bats, he would be a must-target based on his favorable pricing ($13).

I expect someone to cheat the closer position with success by rostering some combination of these arms (Abner Uribe, Robert Suarez, and Matt Svanson). My best mid-range closer is Ryan Walker. I can’t overpay for Pete Fairbanks or Dennis Santana for different reasons (low innings ceiling and lack of resume for saves).

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) delivers to the plate against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I’m debating drafting a balanced offense with one ace or rostering a dominating three foundation bats, with mid-level pitching. In the end, I need my prices to match the auction outcomes to execute either game style.

I expect to have Jordan Walker, Ozzie Albies, and JJ Wetherholt to be on my team based on their projected salaries.

2026 Fantasy Baseball NL-Only Auction Cheat Sheet & Rankings

