2026 National League-Only Fantasy Baseball Auction Cheat Sheet & Rankings
Heading into the 2026 NL draft season, I only see five batters that I would consider foundation, stud pieces to fantasy teams. Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna, Corbin Carroll, and Elly De La Cruz bring the best five-category skill sets. I have them priced between $36 and $48, with the two-way Dodgers beast being the top edge player.
2026 Fantasy Baseball National League Foundational Bats
I consider Matt Olson ($30) to be a foundation power hitter despite him losing some lust this draft season. Hitting behind Ronald Acuna invites many RBI chances, and his power has difference-maker upside.
My top secondary bats are Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and Francisco Lindor.
Nobody Comes Close To Paul Skenes At The Pitcher Position
I only see Paul Skenes as a stud ace, while three closers (Edwin Diaz, Mason Miller, and Jhoan Duran) have a chance to draw closer to $25 bids.
2026 Fantasy Baseball National League Breakout Candidates & Sleepers
My breakout category has a list of six batters and three pitchers:
- OF Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins
- OF Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals
- OF Daylen Lile, Washington Nationals
- C Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins
- 3B Jordan Lawler, Arizona Diamondbacks
- SS JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals
- SP Eury Perez, Miami Marlins
- SP Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds
- SP Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Philles
2026 National League Fantasy Baseball Value Picks
3B Matt Shaw looks to be the best value bat, while SS Konnor Griffin could be the league-winner type swing. I didn’t put him in the breakout category due to expecting him to start the year in the minors. With 550 at-bats, he would be a must-target based on his favorable pricing ($13).
I expect someone to cheat the closer position with success by rostering some combination of these arms (Abner Uribe, Robert Suarez, and Matt Svanson). My best mid-range closer is Ryan Walker. I can’t overpay for Pete Fairbanks or Dennis Santana for different reasons (low innings ceiling and lack of resume for saves).
I’m debating drafting a balanced offense with one ace or rostering a dominating three foundation bats, with mid-level pitching. In the end, I need my prices to match the auction outcomes to execute either game style.
I expect to have Jordan Walker, Ozzie Albies, and JJ Wetherholt to be on my team based on their projected salaries.
2026 Fantasy Baseball NL-Only Auction Cheat Sheet & Rankings
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR COMPREHENSIVE NL-ONLY AUCTION CHEAT SHEET!
