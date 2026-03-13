This 2026 NBA Mock Draft Projects Fantasy Basketball Upside of AJ Dybantsa, Others

The NBA Draft still has time before it happens. However, many NBA teams and fans are on the edge of their seats with March Madness just about getting underway. Who are the stars? Where will they go? AJ Dybantsa seems to be the favorite yet, but the favorite does not have it locked up, with Darius Acuff, Cam Boozer, and Darryn Peterson bearing down. This is our early mock draft (picks 1-10).

Draft order is set randomly by a NBA Draft Lottery randomizer.

1.1 — Indiana Pacers

Selection: AJ Dybantsa, Forward (BYU)

Dybantsa is not the runaway No. 1 overall pick, but he seems to be the favorite. Dybantsa was the No. 1 recruit out of high school, and now at BYU, he has been setting records, recently with a 40-point game. Dybantsa shall quickly be fantasy basketball-relevant, with the potential for the top-10 positional upside.

1.2 — Sacramento Kings

Selection: Cameron Boozer, Forward (Duke)

Boozer can do it all on offense and defense. He is not a high-level scorer, but he can score, rebound, pass, and so much more. Boozer rises as Peterson's stock is dicey at the moment. Boozer shall be a high-end forward in fantasy basketball quite fast.

1.3 — Washington Wizards

Selection: Darryn Peterson, Shooting Guard (Kansas)

Peterson is probably the best polayer in this draft. That is highly debatable, but no one can score at will like Peterson, the former No. 2 high school recruit. He falls to No. 3 here, but fear not, if Peterson can get healthy and prove his off-court antics have been overplayed, he can rise very high in fantasy basketball very fast.

1.4 — Brooklyn Nets

Selection: Darius Acuff, Guard (Arkansas)

John Calipari has hailed Acuff as one of the greatest guards that he has ever coached. This is a very big statement as Calipari has coached the best, from De'Aron Fox to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and so many others. The tape on Acuff is unmatched in his pure scoring and ball-handling ability. The kid is not Kyrie Irving, but he reminds me of the vast "bag" of plays that he makes. Acuff shall be the best Nets fantasy basketball asset in short order.

1.5 — Utah Jazz

Selection: Caleb Wilson, Forward (UNC)

Wilson has a case to be made to earn the No. 1 overall pick. However, Wilson will fall short due to his injury. A big March could have changed this, but he shall trend highly towards a top-5 pick, as we project here. Wilson can do it all, from scoring to rebounding to blocking. He has a reach as lengthy as they come in this year's NBA Draft. Can Wilson be a top fantasy basketball forward right away? Unlikely with the vast Jazz depth chart. However, come year two, Wilson shall rise high.

1.6 — Atlanta Hawks

Selection: Kingston Flemings, Guard (Houston)

Flemings may be the best pure point guard in this draft, as Peterson is not that. The Hawks look to replace Trae Young and reset with great guard play, once again. They have the forwards to support Flemings. He will not be a top name in fantasy basketball right away, but Flemings can surely become a top-15 point guard.

1.7 — Dallas Mavericks

Selection: Keaton Wagler, Guard (Illinois)

Brad Underwood has done a great job at molding his guards into NBA players. AJ Dosunmu is a prime, recent example. Wagler is probably the best guard that Illinois has had since Dosunmu. Wagler is high-potential player. In the short term, he will have to earn a high usage role behind Cooper Flagg and company.

1.8 — Memphis Grizzlies

Selection: Mikel Brown Jr., Guard (Louisville)

Brown Jr. sits below Acuff on the NBA Draft Big Board. However, Brown Jr. was ranked higher in high school recruiting rankings, so the upside remains very high. Brown Jr. can do it all with versatile, high-level driving, pop-up shooting, and high-IQ passing. Brown Jr. very well could become the best guard in this draft over the next few years. On the Grizzlies, his fantasy basketball value can rise high, although in contests with Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer, and Ty Jerome. He is likely better than all but Morant.

1.9 — Chicago Bulls

Selection: Jayden Quaintance, Foward (Kentucky)

Quaintance is probably the best true big man in the 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer is not a one, nor is Wilson. Quaintance came rim-protected at an elite level, plus he had a Joel Embiid-esque mid-range jumper. The upside is huge and a great addition for a Bulls team that lacks size at the moment. Quaitnance can be a top-15 fantasy basketball power forward rather quickly.

1.10 — Milwaukee Bucks

Selection: Labaron Philon Jr., Guard (Alabama)

The Bucks need a guard to compliment Giannis Antetokounmpo. That is the glaring weakness with this Bucks team. Ryan Rollins is great, but they need more, and Philon Jr. can provide it all with his elite passing and scoring ability. Despite Nate Oats running a three-point-heavy team, Philon stands out as a true NBA-caliber player on an offense less modeled for versatile NBA dominance. Philon Jr. can be a top-20 point guard, but with moderate volatility to begin the 2026-27 season.

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