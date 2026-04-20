2026 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings Led By Mansoor Delane & Jermod McCoy

Years ago, when I ran my home leagues, our starting fantasy football lineup had three defensive players (defense line, linebacker, and defense back) plus a team defense. The goal was to draft a top defense with a play-making cornerback to get the double scoring edge by pairing the two options together. Unfortunately, in today’s IDP format with basic scoring (tackles, sacks, and interceptions), the cornerback position doesn’t bring as high of a ceiling in fantasy points.

Top 5 IDP Fantasy Cornerbacks in 2025

Here’s a look at the top five fantasy cornerbacks by Pro Football Reference scoring and stats:

Kamari Lassiter (HOU) – He allowed 56 completions for 690 yards and four touchdowns on 97 targets while delivering 91 combined tackles, no sacks, and four interceptions. Lassiter ranked 63rd in fantasy points (156.50).

Jalen Ramsey (PIT) – Over 17 games, he picked up 88 combined tackles and three sacks but only managed to secure one interception. Receivers caught 57 of their 81 targets for 656 yards and seven touchdowns. Ramsey ranked 73rd in fantasy points (149.00).

Mike Sainristil (WAS) – Based on his coverage (61/733/9 on 89 targets, Sainristil was a player that a quarterback would pick on in a defensive secondary. He ranked 77th in fantasy points (147.50) by making 85 combined tackles with no sacks and four interceptions.

Nahshon Wright (CHI) – He ranked poorly in yards per catch allowed (13.6), leading to 60 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns on 98 targets. Wright secured five interceptions and 80 combined tackles (80th in fantasy points – 145.00).

Alontae Taylor (NOR) – The Saints gave him 23 blitz chances last season, resulting in two sacks and four pressures. He finished 82nd in fantasy points (142.50), highlighted by 83 combined tackles and two interceptions. His best value came from holding receivers to short yards per catch (9.5). Taylor allowed 64 receptions for 608 yards and six touchdowns on 94 targets.

The problem with talented cover cornerbacks in fantasy leagues is that they face fewer targets, leading to minimal chances to turn an errant pass into a touchdown. Patrick Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Over his 14 games last season, he allowed 33 catches for 305 yards and one touchdown on 61 targets (4.4 per game). Surtain only had one interception, no sacks, and 47 combined tackles, making him almost worthless as a starting fantasy IDP player in this scoring system.

2026 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Here’s a look at some of the top cornerback options in the 2026 NFL Draft Class:

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Over four seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU, Delane had 108 tackles, 83 assists, and eight interceptions. He comes to the NFL with the ability to slow down wideouts off the line of scrimmage while also matching them stride for stride in their pass patterns. His speed is projected to be a plus asset, but Delane didn’t run in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He finishes his tackles with purpose and aggression. His vision and eye grade are plus assets, but quarterbacks will test him in the passing game. Physical wide receivers will have an advantage in size and strength (Delane – 6’0” and 185 lbs.).

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Oregon State and Tennessee gave McCoy 18 starts over 25 games in 2023 and 2024, leading to 42 tackles, 33 assists, one sack, and six interceptions. Unfortunately, he missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee. With no game action in 2025, McCoy will have 19 months of recovery time before stepping on the field for an NFL regular-season game. When at his best and healthy, his 40-yard dash time (4.37) graded well.

He is another sleek cover cornerback (6’1” and 190 lbs.). His initial quickness puts him in a trail position on deep throws, but McCoy makes up plenty of ground over the long field. His lack of experience and missed playing time will invite mistakes in coverage early in his rookie season. Good, physical route runners may have their way against him out of the gate.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Over three seasons at Clemson, Terrell made 31 starts over 39 contests. He made 90 tackles, 35 assists, four sacks, and three interceptions. Hidden in his stats are eight forced fumbles over the past two years. The Falcons drafted his brother (A.J. Terrell) in the first round in 2020.

Terrell comes to the NFL at 5’11” and 185 lbs with an expected sub-4.50 40-yard dash time. He can man up at the line of scrimmage while mirror wideouts over the long field. Tall physical wide receiver can have an edge in jump ball situations. Terrell handles himself well against the run, but he can be run over by power running backs. His vision isn’t where it needs to be, and his coverage looks to be better when moving forward.

Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At this year’s NFL Combine, Hood ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. He has the build (6’0” and 195 lbs.) of a league-average cornerback. After making only one start and playing in 17 games over his first two years at Auburn and Colorado, the Volunteers gave him a full-time role last season. He finished 2025 with 34 tackles, 16 assists, and one interception for a touchdown over 12 games.

His game is built on tight-man coverage at the line of scrimmage, but he will be tested by quickness and speed over the long field. As the field shortens, Hood gains more value in his assignments. His added value in run support is a plus. At times, he still has a looker mentality, reading route developments and the quarterback's eyes, resulting in some easy catches against him. NFL offenses will test his change-of-direction value in coverage.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The Aztecs had Johnson in their starting lineup for 23 games over the past two seasons, with the latter resulting in him being one of the best defensive players in the Mountain West Conference (36 tackles, 13 assists, one sack, and four interceptions). He returned two picks for touchdowns (146 return yards) in 2025. Johnson ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. He comes to the NFL at 6’0” and 195 lbs.

His off the ball mirroring grades as a plus asset, and Johnson plays with strength. He brings a high floor in his coverage techniques and understanding of his assignments. Offense will make him prove his worth in the deep passing game, and physical, speed wideouts will create wins at the line of scrimmage and beat him in some jump ball situations.

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