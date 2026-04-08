2026 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings (No. 11 - No. 15) Featuring Roman Hemby

Kyle Monangai and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were the top two late running backs drafted in 2025, coming in the seventh round. They finished 30th (146.70) and 33rd (140.30) in fantasy points in PPR formats. Many times backend backs outperform expectations due to other running back injuries. Here’s a look at the third tier of running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft class:

Top 5 Rookie Running Backs

2026 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings (No. 6 - No. 10)

Roman Hemby, Indiana

As a fifth-year senior, Hemby was a key part of Indiana winning a National Championship. He gained 1,285 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 17 catches on 247 touches over 16 games. Over his career, his yards per carry (4.9) never fell in a difference-maker range for college football. Hemdy has three winning seasons catching the ball (33/298/1, 38/349/3, and 40/273/1), where he showed more big playing ability (8.4 yards per catch).

Hemby isn’t where he needs to be with his vision when asked to read oncoming blitzers in pass protection and seeing a late-developing running lane. He brings a big back, attacking north/south running style despite falling short in size (6’0” and 205 lbs.). Hemby hits his rush lane with quickness and power, with the ability to make a winning shift to daylight. In a way, he takes what a defense gives him, making him a positive change mover with the talent to make plays catching the ball. Hemby will break through arm tackles, with footwork to make defenders miss at the second level of the defense. In the right offense in the NFL, Hemby has the talent to outperform his college resume.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (RB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Over four seasons at Penn State, Allen worked in a split role with Nicholas Singleton, leading to both players finishing with almost the same outcome in combined yards (Allen – 4,670 over 54 games and Singleton – 4,448 over 53 games). His most explosive season in the run game came in 2025 (210/1,303/15 – 6.2 yards per carry). Allen has 70 catches on his college resume, but he gained only 7.0 yards per catch. The Nittany Lions leaned on him down the stretch last year, highlighted by three impressive showings (25/181/2, 25/160/2, and 22/226/1) to end his college career.

Allen gains an edge when the game speeds up, as he has the ability to make good run lane decisions in tight quarters, thanks to his vision and patience. He lacks home run speed over the long field, but the foot quickness to beat defenders to the outside after starting his initial rush between the guards. His ceiling in the passing game is limited, even with Allen having the tools to stand tall in pass protection. He has plenty of experience, and the durability card works in his favor.

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

McGowan will turn 26 in October, which may push him to undrafted free agent status in this year’s NFL draft. He started his college career in 2020 at Oklahoma, leading to 571 combined yards with four touchdowns and 13 catches over eight games. A bad off-the-field decision led to the Sooners removing him from their roster, followed by a family loss that pushed him further away from his football career. Over the past two seasons at New Mexico State and Kentucky, McGowan gained 1,951 combined yards with 18 touchdowns and 42 catches on 359 touches.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, McGowan ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, which plays well for his big back profile (6’0” and 225 lbs.). He’ll put the ball on the ground at times while lacking the explosiveness to consistently make winning plays. McGowan must fire quicker off the snap to help his chances of reaching the second level of a defense. He brings a low ceiling in the passing game, but his value in pass protection should be favorable.

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coleman split his four-year college career between Arizona and Washington. He flashed in 2023 for the Wildcats (1,154 combined yards with six touchdowns and 25 catches on 153 touches – 7.5 yards per chance). Coleman was at his best the following season with the Huskies (193/1,053/10 with 23 catches for 177 yards. He lost some explosiveness (4.9 yards per rush) last season in the run game (156/758/15), but made up for this shortfall in touchdowns (17) and receiving production (31/354/2 – 11.4 yards per catch). Coleman’s best two games running the ball in 2025 came in Week 1 (24/177/1) and Week 2 (15/111/5). A knee issue led to a minimal role over three contests (5/2, 4/6/1, and 9/22) late in the year.

At 5’8” and 220 lbs., Coleman is low profile runner who is a short strider with questionable speed. He uses jump cuts and lateral shifts to create running space before reaching the line of scrimmage. When in the open field, Coleman will bounce off defenders with a willingness to take on contact to fight for extra yards. He’ll gear down in tight quarters, which could lead to more negative plays in the NFL due to fewer escape routes. Pass protection shouldn’t be a problem, helping his ability to be on the field on passing downs.

Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

After flashing in his first season as a junior at Pittsburgh (1,545 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 52 catches on 288 touches), Reid missed six games last season due to leg and ankle issues. Over one-third of his 2025 stats (60/278/2 with 23 catches for 317 yards and four scores) came in one game (12/45 with eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns). His college career started at Western Carolina (250/1,723/17 with 42 catches for 495 yards and one touchdown).

Many NFL teams will dismiss Reid due to his size (5’6” and 175 lbs.). He’ll gain minimal yards after contact, but be challenging to square up in space. When given daylight, Reid has the speed, quickness, and vision to make big plays. He runs with patience and follows his blockers well. Returning punts in the NFL will be more challenging, as Reid could get blown up and turn the ball over when trying to play hero instead of making a fair catch. His pass-catching value has more of a gimmick feel, but would be helped by playing in an offense with depth of receiving options.

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