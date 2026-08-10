2026 Updated Fantasy Football Projections: Malik Nabers Rises, Injuries Drop Others

Our 2026 fantasy football projections are out and ready to roll. These projections do change weekly based on injuries, depth chart changes, and more. For that reason, we will repost our projections weekly. If this article is outdated when you are reading, please click here to find our latest season-long projections and check out updated rankings cheat sheets. As of August 10, here are the latest movers.

Current Top Players Per Position

Each of the names below finds themselves projected as the best player at their position, assuming they play all 17 regular-season games. Each player also ranks as the top player in all three formats: PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard.

See Our Fully Viewable Fantasy Football Projections HERE (As of August 10)

Quarterback (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard): Josh Allen

Running Back (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard): Christian McCaffrey

Wide Receiver (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard): Puka Nacua

Tight End (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard): Trey McBride

Top Movers: Quarterback

Only One BIG Mover: Pat Mahomes (-7)

We find Mahomes worthy of a notable drop in our projections, falling from 6th to 13th on a points-per-game basis. The move is due to a growing concern about Mahomes' mobility post-ACL surgery. He is expected to wear a brace to begin the season. In which case, Mahomes' rushing yards would drop to 10.0 per game.

Top Movers: Running Back

Jordan James: -8 (PPR, Half-PPR), -10 (STD)

James is currently injured. Although Kaelon Black is hurt himself, the ailments add risk and general volatility to the 49ers' backfield. It is unclear who the right pick is to be McCaffrey's handcuff.

Kenneth Gainwell: +8 (PPR), +7 (Half-PPR), +3 (STD)

There is growing hype that Gainwell will have a very nice supplementary role as a pass-catching third-down back next to Bucky Irving. He has now upped his rushing share to 25% of the Buccaneers' offense and his Buccaneer receiving share to 8%.

Jonathan Brooks: +4 (PPR), +6 (Half-PPR), +7 (STD)

As time goes on, the hype on Brooks grows. The split of carries between Chuba Hubbard and Brooks is shortening. The Panthers have stated that Brooks will have a chance to become RB1 if he plays to it. At camp, Brooks is said to be looking great. His rushing share is increased to 30%; a minority to Hubbard's 52%.

Top Movers: Wide Receiver

Malik Nabers: +22 (PPR), +21 (Half-PPR), +16 (STD)

Malik Nabers (knee) trending towards being ready for Week 1 barring setback, per @JordanRaanan. pic.twitter.com/fs0T1RX0Tv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 9, 2026

Since our latest projections, Nabers has risen tremendously. The original July analysis had Nabers likely to miss at least 4 games in his return from injury. He is now being pointed towards a potential Week 1 appearance. Granted, Nabers would be in a multi-game ramp-up.

Nabers rises to WR26 purely on a points-per-game basis, accounting for his non-100% playing time. Nabers should be drafted as a top-15 wide receiver given his long-term, per-game upside.

Mike Evans: -13 (PPR), -11 (Half-PPR, STD)

Evans has taken a big dip due to two factors: concern over his skill-level, and a new injury.

At age 32, Evans has a lot of mileage piled up. He is also joining a new and much different offense than he has had in Tampa Bay. Kyle Shanahan's offense generally favors the X-receiver, which Evans is far from. Can the team support a vertical threat with a vast injury history? I am worried, and so Evans drops to outside the top-30 wide receivers.

Parker Washington: +6 (PPR), +8 (Half-PPR, STD)

Washington is being as beloved as any NFL player in training camp right now. Every single day, he appears to have a new highlight from Jaguars training camp. The team's WR1 in 2025 may just become WR1 again in 2026. I have a three-way split of target shares between Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers at 21%.

Jakobi Meyers: -6 (PPR, Half-PPR, and STD)

The rise of Washington takes a hit on Meyers, whom we had as the Jaguars' clear-cut No. 1 pass-catcher. His target share comes down from 25% to 21%.

Top Movers: Tight End

Travis Kelce: -4 (PPR), -3 (Half-PPR, STD)

The dip on Kelce is housekeeping for us. The understanding in Kansas City is that Kelce will be managed in volume, especially lacking to be their top pass-catcher. The team is also reported to be very high on Xavier Worthy post-injury. He may be featured to a target share that can surpass Kelce. We adjust Kelce down to an 18% share of team receiving yards. He is now TE8 in PPR; TE9 in STD.

David Njoku: -4 (PPR, Half-PPR, STD)

First, we have accounted for the recent Tre Harris hype in Los Angeles. The second-year pass-catcher gains volume as the team's borderline No. 3 pass-catcher. It steals volume that Njoku could have in a split with Oronde Gadsden II.

The Chargers are also quite high on Charlie Kolar. While the former Ravens tight end is here for blocking, he will steal playing time from Njoku. Simply put, do not draft Njoku in fantasy football; there is a lot to overcome, making him a low-upside option.

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