Best 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers Not Named Mason Miller or Edwin Diaz

The next tier of elite fantasy baseball closers is loaded with upside, as Andrés Muñoz, Cade Smith, and Jhoan Durán all come off dominant seasons with clear paths to massive save totals. With NFBC ADPs inside the top 35, understanding their command trends, team context, and strikeout ceilings will determine who returns true RP1 value in 2026 drafts. They may not be as elite as Mason Miller or Edwin Diaz, but this the clear second tier of closers entering the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

RP3 – Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 33)

Munoz comes over the best season, leading to a career-high in saves (38) and a new low in his ERA (1.73). He opened the year with 23.2 scoreless innings with 16 baserunners and 29 strikeouts, but Munoz still blew two of his 19 save chances. His best value came at home (0.95 ERA, 0.953 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 28.1 innings), due to batters hitting .147 against him.

His average fastball (98.5 mph) has drifted back slowly after peaking in 2022 (100.3). Munoz dominated with his high usage (52.5%) slider (.100 BAA with 65 strikeouts). He struggled to finish off batters with his four-seamer (.250 BAA with 13 strikeouts) and low-volume sinker (.265 BAA with seven strikeouts). Munoz also throws a show-me changeup (not hits allowed).

Seattle’s top reliever brings a groundball approach (51.5%), leading to a career low HR/FB rate (4.8%). Despite this direction, batters finished with a four-year high hard-hit rate (39.6%).

Andres Munoz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Last year, the Mariners’ bullpen had 35 wins and 43 saves (11th). Munoz brings an exciting arm who must unlock his command (4.0 walks per nine) to reach an explosive ceiling in strikeouts. He brings plenty of heat, with an exceptional swing-and-miss slider, suggesting further growth in 2026.

RP4 – Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians (NFBC ADP – 34)

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Smith signed with the Guardians in 2022 as an undrafted free agent after an uneventful three seasons at Hawaii (4-4 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.470 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, and one save over 117.0 innings). His arm improved in the minors (3.61 ERA, 1.210 WHIP, and 262 strikeouts over 167.0 innings) while working in a closer role (33 saves). His command (4.6 walks per nine) was a liability.

In his first year with Cleveland, the Guardians cleaned up his mechanics, leading to phenomenal growth in his strikeout ability (walk rate – 2.0) and one ball leaving the yard over 75.1 innings. Smith worked off a four-seamer (.173 BAA – 91 strikeouts), split-finger fastball (.167 BAA), and slider (.333 BAA).

The Emmanuel Clase suspension cleared the way for Smith to close games for the Guardians over the last two months. Over his previous 28 outings, he converted 13 of his 16 saves, with an exceptional combination of walks (2) and strikeouts (39) over 27.2 innings (2.60 ERA and 0.685 WHIP). His walk rate (2.3) and strikeout rate (12.7) graded as plus assets. Smith’s arsenal offered an elite edge vs. left-handed batters (.157 BAA with 57 strikeouts over 142 plate appearances).

His average fastball (96.4 mph) was the best of his career. He threw his four-seamer (70.1%) of the time, with batters hitting .162 and striking out 77 times. His split-finger fastball had more value vs. lefties (.196 BAA) than right-handed batters (.310 BAA). He must improve the value of his slider (.300 BAA) against righties to sustain long-term success in the ninth inning. Smith held hitters to a 4.0% barrel rate in 2025.

Cade Smith 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Volume of innings looks to favor Cleveland’s top closing option this season, based on his appearances over the past two years (74 and 76). Smith was the 12th-best reliever last season despite closing for only two months. He has 14 wins over the previous two years, and I would expect the Guardians to pitch him in tie games.

Cleveland’s bullpen had 37 wins and 47 saves last season, and they tend to produce many save chances for their closer. I like his profile and potential more than Edwin Diaz's and Andres Munoz's for different reasons. Let’s go with five wins and 40 saves with over 100 strikeouts and favorable success in ERA and WHIP.

RP5 – Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 35)

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) earns a save in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phillies acquired Duran at the trade deadline last season for C Eduardo Tait and SP Mick Abel. He comes off his best season in terms of success and opportunity (72 appearances). Philadelphia unlocked his command, leading to only one walk over 20.2 innings with 27 strikeouts. Duran set a career high in wins (7), saves (32), and innings pitched (70). He finished with a new top in his first-pitch strikeout rate (64.2%).

Despite his high level of success, right-handed batters hit .278 against Duran, but they only had six extra-base hits over 126 at-bats. Base stealers (13-for-14) have an advantage over him. He allowed a career-high hard-hit rate (41.6%) while remaining a high-volume groundball pitcher (65.0%).

His average fastball (100.5 MPH) was just below Mason Miller's. Duran throws his sinker (.233 BAA) as his top usage pitch (40.0%). Batters struggled to his four-seamer (.209 BAA), curveball (.185 BAA), and his show-me slider (.167 BAA). He allowed sixteen singles to right-handed batters over 63 at-bats.

Jhoan Duran 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Duran ranked fifth in FPGscore (3.48) for relief pitchers. The Philles tied for second in saves (47) last season, with the bullpen picking up 33 wins. Philadelphia wants to feature a workhorse closer, suggesting a push toward a career-high in saves. His ability to induce groundballs can lead to some quick outs and double plays, limiting his ceiling in strikeouts. On the rise with improved command and a better save opportunity, Duran will be a highly sought-after closer this draft season.

Andres Munoz vs. Cade Smith vs. Jhoan Duran

Muñoz brings electric swing-and-miss stuff but must refine his control to reach his overall ceiling, while Durán’s groundball-heavy profile and locked-in role in Philadelphia make him one of the safest volume closers on the board. Smith may offer the best combination of wins, saves, and ratios in Cleveland’s bullpen, giving him a legitimate case to outperform both at cost. Smith is the best closer on the market not named Mason Miller or Edwin Diaz.

