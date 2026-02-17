Best 2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Not Named Bobby Witt Featuring Elly De La Cruz

The shortstop position remains the deepest and most dynamic spot in fantasy baseball, and the 2026 draft pool is loaded with first-round caliber talent behind Bobby Witt Jr. Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson, and Francisco Lindor each bring league-winning upside—but very different risk profiles that will shape early-round strategy.

SS2 – Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 10)

The loss of 30 stolen bases by De La Cruz cut into his fantasy advantage last year. He finished 14th in FPGscore (6.17) for hitters, compared to fifth in 2024 (9.50). His contact batting average (.371) remains in a favorable area, but below last year's success (.400). De La Cruz shaved off over five percentage points in his strikeout rate (25.9% - 31.3% in 2024). He continued to post a favorable walk rate (9.6%).

His regression in his average hit rate (1.669) was tied to a spike in his ground-ball rate (51.3%) and a lower launch angle (7.6). De La Cruz also lost momentum in his exit velocity (91.0), barrel rate (10.2%), and hard-hit rate (44.1%). As a result, his flyball rate (31.3%) remains low, with a sliding HR/FB rate (15.7% - 19.1% in 2024 and 24.5% in 2023).

De La Cruz struggled against left-handed pitching (.236/25/5/26/6 over 199 at-bats), and on the road (.243/49/12/40/17 over 325 at-bats). Before the All-Star break, his bat was more of a fantasy asset (.284/72/18/63/25 over 370 at-bats), highlighted by a lower strikeout rate (24.3%). Unfortunately, he gave back his early gains over his final 259 at-bats (.236/30/4/23/12).

Elly De La Cruz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Some drafters will look to avoid De La Cruz due to possible batting average risk due to his high strikeout rate. His ability to hit for a high average when putting the ball in play paints an elite ceiling with more growth in his approach. His second hurdle is adding more loft to help his home run total. There’s a 30/50 season coming, and his runs and RBIs will come along for the ride.

SS3 – Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 14)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) walks the first base lone after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Henderson opened last season on the injured list due to a side injury. He missed seven games, and Baltimore kept him on the sidelines for one other game all year. The only category improvement was stolen bases (30). As a result, Henderson slipped to 36th in FPGscore (3.17) after ranking seventh in 2024 (8.39).

He had a sharp decline in his average hit rate (1.601), an area of strength over his previous two seasons (1.916 and 1.881). Henderson continued to have a favorable contact batting average (.359). His RBI chances (360, 348, and 353) have been low over the past three seasons, compared to the best run producers in the majors. He had four home runs or fewer in each month, with a two-month run in batting average midseason (.319/33/5/28/8 over 185 at-bats). Henderson was a liability at the plate against lefties (.224/16/3/19/5 over 192 at-bats).

His exit velocity (92.1) and hard-hit rate (49.0%) remain favorable, but Henderson finished with a career low in his barrel rate (8.5%), with minimal change in his launch angle (9.5). He finished with a career-high in his groundball rate (48.3%), leading to a lower flyball rate (31.0%). His HR/FB rate (12.3%) was well below his career-best in 2024 (23.9%).

Gunnar Henderson 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: I had high hopes for Henderson last year, but his down season takes away some of his luster in 2026. He scored over 100 runs twice, hit over 30 home runs, and stole 30 bases in a season. All of this adds up to a special player if they come in the same year. The addition of Pete Alonso adds protection to him in the lineup and ensures Henderson will have an uptick in runs scored. He has the tools to be a five-category stud, suggesting a .290/115/30/100/30 season.

SS4 – Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 18)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Over the past four years, Lindor ranked 10th (6.97), 10th (6.64), 8th (7.72), and 8th (7.71) in FPGscore for hitters, giving fantasy teams a high foundation in four categories. His jump in runs scored last year was helped by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso hitting behind him in the lineup. He averaged 111 runs, 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 30 steals over the last three years.

His exit velocity (90.5) aligned with his career average, while maintaining a home run-producing launch angle (15.1). Lindor posted a three-year low in his barrel rate (8.8 – 13.6% in 2024). He had a slight pullback in his HR/FB rate (15.0%) and his flyball rate (40.2%). Lindor lowered his strikeout rate (17.9%) while maintaining a favorable walk rate (8.9).

He struggled against left-handed pitching (235/34/7/26/15 over 200 at-bats) and on the road (.215/44/12/37/18 over 317 at-bats). Lindor also lost his feel at the plate in June and July (.205/31/8/26/7 over 205 at-bats).

Francisco Lindor 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past four seasons, Lindor has never let down his fantasy supporters. The Mets' lineup takes an offensive hit after losing Pete Alonso, suggesting fewer runs for New York’s shortstop. At some point, he will miss some time, resulting in a pullback in fantasy value. The law of averages suggests Lindor is a fade, and the changes in offensive personnel may be the reason to avoid a potential pitfall to a fantasy lineup. His resume speaks for itself, and I don’t expect him to slide in drafts.

Elly De La Cruz vs. Gunnar Henderson vs. Francisco Lindor 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

De La Cruz offers the unmatched 30/50 ceiling, Henderson is the post-hype five-category rebound candidate, and Lindor continues to provide one of the safest category floors in the game. Knowing which profile best fits your roster build will be the difference between a good first two rounds and a championship foundation.

