Best Ball Rankings: Top 12 Players At Each Position

As Best Ball drafts heat up, we examine the top 12 players at each position and spotlight the biggest fantasy questions—from Patrick Mahomes' rebound to Bucky Irving's breakout potential.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Best Ball market is still churning away in late-May, with hardcore drafters trying their best to take advantage of potentially mispriced players. The risk of early drafting is the addition of rostering future injured players. Here’s a look at the top 12 players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end:

Quarterbacks

  1. Lamar Jackson, BAL
  2. Josh Allen, BUF
  3. Jayden Daniels, WAS
  4. Joe Burrow, CIN
  5. Jalen Hurts, PHI
  6. Patrick Mahomes, KC
  7. Baker Mayfield, TB
  8. Bo Nix, DEN
  9. Caleb Williams, CHI
  10. Jared Goff, DET
  11. Kyler Murray, ARI
  12. Brock Purdy, SF

Was Baker Mayfield’s breakthrough season a trick or treat? Will Patrick Mahomes rebound from a down fantasy season?

Running Backs

  1. Saquon Barkley, PHI
  2. Bijan Robinson, ATL
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
  4. Ashton Jeanty, LV
  5. De’Von Achane, MIA
  6. Derrick Henry, BAL
  7. Christian McCaffrey, SF
  8. Bucky Irving, TB
  9. Josh Jacobs, GB
  10. Jonathan Taylor, IND
  11. Kyren Williams, LAR
  12. Chase Brown, CIN

How much trust is there in Christian McCaffrey? Does he have one more great season in the tank? Will the Bucs give Bucky Irving more chances in 2025?

Wide Receivers

  1. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
  2. Justin Jefferson, MIN
  3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
  5. Malik Nabers, NYG
  6. Puka Nacua, LAR
  7. Brian Thomas, JAC
  8. Nico Collins, HOU
  9. Drake London, ATL
  10. Ladd McConkey, LAC
  11. A.J. Brown, PHI
  12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA

Is there value in the Eagles’ passing attack? Can Nico Collins stay healthy for 17 games?

Tight Ends

  1. Brock Bowers, LV
  2. Trey McBride, ARZ
  3. George Kittle, SF
  4. Sam LaPorta, DET
  5. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
  6. Jonnu Smith, MIA
  7. Travis Kelce, KC
  8. Mark Andrews, BAL
  9. Evan Engram, DEN
  10. David Njoku, CLR
  11. Tyler Warren, IND
  12. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

Does Dalton Kincaid go from a fantasy bust to a fantasy must? Will the Ravens give Mark Andrews more chances this year? Is Travis Kelce a value or a player to avoid? 

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

