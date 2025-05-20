Best Ball Rankings: Top 12 Players At Each Position
The Best Ball market is still churning away in late-May, with hardcore drafters trying their best to take advantage of potentially mispriced players. The risk of early drafting is the addition of rostering future injured players. Here’s a look at the top 12 players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end:
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Jayden Daniels, WAS
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Jalen Hurts, PHI
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Baker Mayfield, TB
- Bo Nix, DEN
- Caleb Williams, CHI
- Jared Goff, DET
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Brock Purdy, SF
Was Baker Mayfield’s breakthrough season a trick or treat? Will Patrick Mahomes rebound from a down fantasy season?
Running Backs
- Saquon Barkley, PHI
- Bijan Robinson, ATL
- Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
- Ashton Jeanty, LV
- De’Von Achane, MIA
- Derrick Henry, BAL
- Christian McCaffrey, SF
- Bucky Irving, TB
- Josh Jacobs, GB
- Jonathan Taylor, IND
- Kyren Williams, LAR
- Chase Brown, CIN
How much trust is there in Christian McCaffrey? Does he have one more great season in the tank? Will the Bucs give Bucky Irving more chances in 2025?
Wide Receivers
- Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
- Justin Jefferson, MIN
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
- Malik Nabers, NYG
- Puka Nacua, LAR
- Brian Thomas, JAC
- Nico Collins, HOU
- Drake London, ATL
- Ladd McConkey, LAC
- A.J. Brown, PHI
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
Is there value in the Eagles’ passing attack? Can Nico Collins stay healthy for 17 games?
Tight Ends
- Brock Bowers, LV
- Trey McBride, ARZ
- George Kittle, SF
- Sam LaPorta, DET
- T.J. Hockenson, MIN
- Jonnu Smith, MIA
- Travis Kelce, KC
- Mark Andrews, BAL
- Evan Engram, DEN
- David Njoku, CLR
- Tyler Warren, IND
- Dalton Kincaid, BUF
Does Dalton Kincaid go from a fantasy bust to a fantasy must? Will the Ravens give Mark Andrews more chances this year? Is Travis Kelce a value or a player to avoid?