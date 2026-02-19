Best Fantasy Baseball SP2 Draft Targets Featuring Logan Webb & Max Fried

The SP13–SP15 tier in 2026 fantasy baseball drafts is packed with proven production, but each arm comes with a different path to value depending on your roster construction and risk tolerance. Logan Webb, Max Fried, and Joe Ryan offer durability, wins, and strikeouts in different combinations—making them one of the most important decision points in fantasy baseball.

SP13 – Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants (NFBC ADP – 56)

Webb has led the National League in innings pitched over the past three seasons (216.0, 204.2, and 207.0). He has been a trusted starting pitcher for the Giants over the past five years (65-46 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, and 911 strikeouts over 968.1 innings).

Last year, Webb had the best strikeout rate (9.7) of his career, leading to him striking out over 200 batters for the first time. His WHIP (1.237) over the past two seasons suggested an ERA closer to 3.70 than his results (3.34). Batters hit .264 and .258 against him in 2024 and 2025, which doesn’t paint him as a dominating ace even with 223 strikeouts on his resume.

Left-handed batters (.286 BAA) gave Webb problems last year. His right arm regressed over the final three months (3.05 ERA, 1.350 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts over 93.1 innings). He gets out of jams by inducing groundballs (53.2%), but Webb drifted lower in this area over the past two seasons. His low launch angle allowed (5.6) is an asset, but it was a five-year high.

His average fastball (92.7 mph) has been in a tight range over the past three years. Webb survives with a winning changeup (.207 BAA with 81 strikeouts). Batters beat up his slider (.281 BAA), sinker (.294 BAA), and cutter (.426 BAA). He threw a low-volume four-seamer with success (.147 BAA). Most of his pitches had less value against lefties.

Logan Webb 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: I’m not feeling a helpful season from Webb. He ranked 15th in FPGscore (4.16) for pitchers last year, compared to 39th in 2024 (0.87). His groundball approach, paired with a higher strikeout total, should be a winning combination. Webb hasn’t missed a start since 2021, giving extra credit for durability. I see an ERA closer to 4.00 with regression in strikeouts, making him a deuce rather than an ace.

SP14 – Max Fried, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 58)

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) throws in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Fried doesn’t come with a sexy strikeout card, but he continues to win games (led AL 19 wins last year – 90-36 over the past seven seasons). Over this span, Fried posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.133 WHIP, and 986 strikeouts over 1,020.0 innings.

In 2023 and 2024, he battled a left forearm issue that led to about 83 combined days on the injured list. Fried made 32 starts last year with only a minor finger injury. He allowed two runs or fewer in 22 starts.

Despite the appearance of success in 2025, Fried had an eight-game slump midsummer, leading to 31 runs, 65 baserunners, and six home runs over 41.0 innings with 37 strikeouts. Surprisingly, he righted the ship over his final seven starts (6-0 with a 1.55 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts over 46.1 innings).

His average fastball (95.7 mph) was a career high. Fried features six different pitches, with four grading as assets – curveball (.198 BAA), slider (.218 BAA), four-seamer (.206 BAA), and changeup (.207 BAA). He threw a cutter (.244 BAA) as his top usage pitch. His sinker (.265 BAA) was his biggest liability.

Max Fried 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Chasing last year's stats tends to be a losing equation in fantasy sports. Fried wins games, offers winning SP2 stats, and pitches for a winning franchise. Unfortunately, his forearm issue can’t be dismissed from his fantasy equation. I can never predict when a player will get hurt, so he may very well pitch well for a lengthy part of 2026. Fried is a dilemma arm for me. He’s not ace-worthy in dominance, but his winning resume is challenging to ignore.

SP15 – Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins (NFBC ADP – 62)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ryan brings a talented arm, who throws a high percentage of first-pitch strikes (66.7% in his career). He pitches up in the strike zone, leading to a 49.7% flyball rate, with 1.4 home runs per nine innings. His glaring strike for me in his profile is his struggles after the All-Star break (4.71 ERA in career). That weakness rang through again in 2025 (4-6 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 61.2 innings). He allowed 12 home runs last season over his final 49.2 innings.

In 2024, he made only four starts after the All-Star break (3.98). Ryan had a 6.09 ERA and 1.482 WHIP down the stretch in 2023, with fade also late in 2022 (4.14 ERA). On the positive side, Ryan has been an excellent fantasy asset over the first three and a half months (29-19 with a 3.26 ERA, 0.992 WHIP, and 435 strikeouts over 406.1 innings).

His average fastball (93.6 mph) has been at the top of his range over the past two seasons. Batters struggled to hit his four-seamer (.209 BAA with 106 strikeouts and 16 home runs allowed). His slider (.222 BAA) was his second-best pitch, followed by three serviceable offerings (sinker – .244 BAA, changeup – .242 BAA, and curveball – .156 BAA). Ryan had more risk against left-handed batters (.241/33/16/9 over 328 at-bats).

Joe Ryan 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Surface drafters will gravitate toward Ryan’s low walk rate (2.1) and favorable strikeout rate (10.2), along with a winning WHIP over the past two seasons. I like his arm, at least for the first half of the year. Think steady pitcher, until he solves his second-half issue. Ryan will be a free agent in 2028.

Logan Webb vs. Max Fried vs. Joe Ryan 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Webb’s workload stability, Fried’s elite win equity, and Ryan’s first-half dominance all provide clear fantasy paths, but none comes without regression or health concerns baked into the price. Understanding their statistical profiles and draft cost is the key to deciding whether you’re locking in a safe SP2 or chasing upside in the 2026 fantasy baseball season. I'm not crazy about any of these three options but if I had to draft one, Ryan is likely the choice.

