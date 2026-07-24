Brock Bowers Headlines Five Red Zone Dominators Every Fantasy Football Manager Should Draft in 2026

Although each of these players succeeds in different ways, they all share the qualities necessary to thrive in the NFL's most difficult scoring area. Elite route running, strong hands, physicality, body control, and the ability to create separation equal huge results in fantasy football. Here are five legitimate targets who should dominate in the red zone.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, Detroit Lions)

In the tight quarters of the red zone, St. Brown wins where it matters most. Operating out of the slot provides him room to break inside or outside, forcing defenders onto their heels without relying on the sideline as an extra defender. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver converted a league-leading 34 red-zone targets into 20 catches, 134 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

2025 Red Zone Target Leaders:



1️⃣Amon-Ra St. Brown (34)

2️⃣Davante Adams (31)

3️⃣George Pickens (21)

4️⃣Ja’Marr Chase (21)

5️⃣Jaxon Smith-Njigba (17)

6️⃣Puka Nacua (16)

7️⃣Chris Olave (13)

8️⃣Zay Flowers (10)pic.twitter.com/4Cy0sjuSAh — RotoWire (@RotoWire) July 23, 2026

His chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff is built on elite, precise trust as Goff routinely delivers the ball before St. Brown even completes his break. To protect him from direct press coverage, Detroit's offensive design frequently utilizes stack and bunch alignments. St. Brown complements this design with elite catch-point strength and reliable hands in traffic, consistently holding onto the ball despite heavy contact from closing safeties and linebackers.

Davante Adams (WR, Los Angeles Rams)

Adams remains one of the NFL's premier red-zone threats because his scoring ability relies on elite footwork, precise mechanics, and high-level processing rather than pure athleticism. He frequently uses a distinct split-release and hesitation step to freeze defenders, buying the crucial extra second needed to create just enough separation.

As a dedicated student of the game, Adams adjusts his release based on defender leverage and stance. Whether facing a press coverage or a soft cushion, Adams will find a way to win. Whether isolated on the backside or operating out of the slot, his ability to win inside makes him a nightmare matchup in tight spaces. The three-time First-Team All-Pro receiver finished the season third overall in total red-zone targets, converting 12 of 31 attempts into touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Equipped with prototypical size (6'3", 205 lbs) and speed, Thomas Jr. dominates on fades, slants, and back-shoulder throws. He quickly established himself as one of Trevor Lawrence's most trusted options and has the trajectory of a double-digit touchdown producer as he adapts to the offensive system.

After leading college football with 17 touchdowns during his final season at LSU, Thomas translated those skills seamlessly to the NFL with a 10-touchdown rookie campaign. He excels at high-pointing the football at the apex of his leap, making it nearly impossible for shorter defensive backs to contest high passes. His large frame allows quarterbacks to throw ball-placement passes safely away from coverage.

Thomas Jr. replicated college dominance with a 10-touchdown rookie campaign in the NFL.

Brock Bowers (TE, Las Vegas Raiders)

Versatility is what makes Bowers such a lethal red-zone weapon. At 6'3" and 243 lbs, his physical presence forces opposing defensive coordinators to either commit a double-team or accept a distinct matchup disadvantage. Given that the Raiders lack an elite WR1 means that Bowers will become the player rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will depend on the most.

Bowers evolved from an all-field playmaker into a true red-zone alpha, commanding over 40% of the Raiders' red-zone targets. Averaging 15.1 points per game across his early career puts him in elite historical territory at the position. By capturing such a massive target share in high-leverage situations, Bowers eliminates the touchdown volatility that typically plagues fantasy tight ends, turning high-floor weeks into week-winning performances.

🚨 How Big Is The Gap Between Brock Bowers And Trey McBride?



Trey McBride is elite.



That needs to be said first.



Mike Clay projects McBride as the TE1 in 2026 with 155 targets, 112 receptions, 1,068 yards, 6 TDs, and 252 PPR points. He also projects McBride for a 27% target… pic.twitter.com/sJgIzODeTG — Citadel FF (@FF_Citadel) July 3, 2026

Bowers maintained a 40%+ red-zone target share, averaging 15.1 PPR PPG.

Trey McBride (TE, Arizona Cardinals)

McBride is far more than just a viable red-zone target. He functions as a high-volume focal point for the Cardinals' offense. McBride led all NFL tight ends with a 27.4% target percentage in high red-zone situations, demonstrating complete trust from his quarterback near the end zone. His hands and tight -window catch efficiency allow his quarterback to fire passes into condensed coverage without risking costly turnovers. While he may not possess the athletic profile of some other elite pass- catchers, his reliability and football instincts consistently make him a difficult matchup inside the 20-yard line.

McBride was the best in the NFL with 32 targets inside the 20-yard line, boasting a catch rate near 75%.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.