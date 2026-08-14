Why Cam Skattebo Is Our 2026 Fantasy Football Bust of the Year

Every season, there is an NFL player who fails. This player finishes far from their preseason ranking. They will fall victim to a combination of their own wrongdoings, their team's wrongdoings, and evident injury. An array of factors can cause a player to be a "bust." Oftentimes, that can be forecasted through a risk analysis. When we delve into the vast details of every fantasy football item, we label one single "Bust of the Year."

Our 2026 BUST OF THE YEAR :

CAM SKATTEBO, RB, NEW YORK GIANTS

Where Skattebo is Being Valued

Hopes are very high for Skattebo entering his sophomore season. In average draft position, the Arizona State product is going as the RB18. That implies that Skattebo will have a better season than Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, and Travis Etienne Jr.

We are not so confident in Skattebo. He projects as our RB26 on a points-per-game basis. That implies Skattebo would rush for 61.2 yards per game on 9.2 total touchdowns. It is not too shabby, but it also considers a world where Skattebo plays all 17 games. Given a deep dive into his medicals, that might not be the smartest scenario to assume. His ranking would be better placed near RB30.

Injury Risk

Skattebo did not just endure any old injury. No torn ACL, no hamstring strain, no broken toe. The man endured a brutal injury that disgusted some concerned fans when it happened. He suffered an open-ankle dislocation, a ruptured deltoid, and a fractured fibula. In other words, that lower body was torn to pieces.

The expectation has been that of a Week 1 return for Skattebo. He is at training camp, going through the normal routine. However, based on some strong medical input, it is clear that, while he may play, Skattebo is unlikely to be at 100% of himself.

To make matters more questionable, Skattebo went down in Giants' practice a week ago. I generally believe that the general population will have the sharpest opinion. This can be backed up when touring the world of sports gambling and prediction markets. Anyway, /FantasyFootball on Reddit finds the most upvoted comment on that injury, stating, "No chance this guy survives the season," with 1,800 upvotes.

Skattebo was recently seen, again, doing some gymnastics in public. It is not to say that he may injure himself in an absurd fashion, but Skattebo is no friend of an insurance broker.

The Depth Chart

A new coaching staff comes to northern New Jersey. The Giants are taken over by John Harbaugh, who brings Matt Nagy with him to coach up the offense. Common fan opinion on Nagy? Not so good.

Nagy has been labeled as a poor situational play-caller. Over his play-calling career, Nagy is predominantly considered an average coaching asset in terms of a football team's rushing game.

The Giants did add Greg Roman to help with the running game. However, there is a growing concern that the Giants will not be rolling with a single bellcow rusher. They touted Skattebo as their starter in the preseason lead-up, but let's also not forget that the second-year running back was drafted under Brian Daboll. While the Giants keep Joe Schoen as their general manager, it won't affect what the coaching staff will actually do. In other words, there is risk on the table.

As of the Giants' initial depth chart release, they have surprised fans a little bit. Where Skattebo was believed to own the RB1 job, he is marked as the co-RB1 with Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The #Giants unofficial official unofficial depth chart:



WR1 Malik Nabers

WR2 Darius Slayton

Darnell Mooney (Second string)

Odell Beckham Jr. (Third string)

Malachi Fields (Third string)



RB1: Cam Skattebo OR Tyron Tracy



SAM: Abdul Carter OR Kayvon Thibodeaux



CB1 Paulson Adebo… pic.twitter.com/H15o12hqfS — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 12, 2026

The skill gap between the co-RB1's? Small. In 2025, Skattebo's yards per attempt came to a below-average 4.1. Tracy came to 4.2 yards per attempt. In 2025 EPA per play, Skattebo ranked 86th among running backs, while Tracy was 58th.

Amidst this entire rushing attack, which projects to go for around a league-average of 110 yards per game, Jaxson Dart is going to be a negative factor on his counterparts. Dart forecasts to rush less than he did as a rookie. He still anticipates managing a rough average of 25 yards per game, or about 25% of the team's total rushing offense.

Offensive Line consensus rankings pic.twitter.com/SpidnX2Md5 — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) August 12, 2026

For a running back who clocked a 4.65 40-yard dash in the 2025 NFL Combine, Skattebo will need blocking help. The Giants rank as just the 19th-best offensive line in the NFL, per @fball_insights' latest consensus rankings. Per PFF's latest rankings, the Giants rate even worse — 23rd.

Do Not Play the Fool

There is way too much risk, as we see. For Skattebo to reach his upside of being a high-end RB2 in fantasy football, he would need the Giants to crank up into a top-10 offense and then stay healthy while trumping Tracy Jr. on the depth chart. To put this in perspective, the current power index ranks the Giants as the NFL's 20th-ranked offense, 1.7 points per game worse than the 10th-ranked Kansas City Chiefs.

Cam Skattebo is our "Bust of the Year." Do not draft the man in 2026 fantasy football.

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