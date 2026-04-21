Caleb Downs & Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Lead 2026 NFL Draft Safety Rankings

In some IDP leagues, the safety position has a better opportunity to score fantasy points due to higher tackle totals. They tend to have low sack totals, with some chances to pick off passes. Last year, three safeties (Amani Hooker, Craig Woodson, and Donovan Wilson) allowed seven touchdown passes. Quan Martin gave up the most receiving yards (722) by allowing an incredible 20.6 yards per catch and six touchdowns across 35 completions.

Best 2025 IDP Fantasy Football Safeties

Here’s a look at the top five safeties in 2025 based on Pro Football Reference Stats with basic IDP scoring (tackles, sacks, and interceptions):

Jordan Battle (CIN) – He scored 207.50 fantasy points (18th) by accumulating 125 combined tackles and securing four interceptions. Receivers caught 35 of their 52 targets for 672 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 19.2 yards per catch.

Kamren Curl (LAR) – Over his 17 starts, Curl held receivers to 11.1 yards per catch (47/522/1 on 64 targets). He made 122 combined tackles with two sacks and two interceptions, leading to 201.00 fantasy points (20th).

Nick Cross (IND) – He was the most targeted (74) safety in 2025 while tying for the league in receptions allowed (49). Receivers gained 601 yards with three touchdowns. Cross ranked third in defensive scoring (193.00) at his position (120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception).

Dane Belton (NYG) – Quarterbacks only picked on Belton on 40 pass plays last season due to him making only nine starts over 17 matchups. He allowed 28 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his rotational role, Belton ranked 27th in defensive fantasy points (193.00), with 120 combined tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

Budda Baker (ARI) – Over his 16 starts, Baker scored 187.00 defensive fantasy points (31st) by delivering 120 combined tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception. He allowed 42 catches for 530 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets.

2026 NFL Draft Safety Rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft two days away, here’s a look at the top safety options:

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

In his freshman season with Alabama, Downs led the SEC in defensive back tackles (70) with 37 assists and two interceptions. A transfer to Ohio State over the past two years led to 94 more tackles, 56 assists, 1.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

He gains his edge by having outstanding awareness of play development and his responsibilities in run support. Downs brings an attacking style with the goal of making quick, decisive plays closing to the line of scrimmage in the run game. He grades well in pass coverage, but bigger receiving targets can give him problems at times. His willingness to project against a false step or big plays puts him behind the action on occasion. Downs’s overall body work grades higher than his speed and size, thanks to his decision-making pre- and post-snap.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

For NFL teams looking for an attacking, power player in run support, McNeil-Warren stands tall in this year’s draft class. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine while having room for growth in his frame (6’3” and 200 lbs.). McNeil-Warren tackles well with range, and defenses will use him close to the line of scrimmage on many early downs. He attacks with vision and a plan, with a feel for creating fumbles. The next step in his development is a better rhythm to the ball carries, helped by better reads pre-snap. Offenses will test his speed downfield, leading to some questions about his pass coverage.

Over four seasons at Toledo, McNeil-Warren made 26 starts over 48 games. He missed time in 2024 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. His college career ended with 106 tackles, 108 assists, one sack, five interceptions, and nine forced fumbles. McNeil-Warren returned one pick for a touchdown.

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

After two productive seasons at Purdue (144 tackles, 66 assists, one sack, and six interceptions), Thieneman had a step back in production in his one year at Oregon (44 tackles, 52 assists, one sack, and two interceptions). He’s made 39 starts in his college career, giving him valuable experience coming into the NFL.

Thieneman brings elite speed (4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine), with excellent vision and understanding of his role and assignments. His aggressiveness and attack on the ball can put him out of position when forced to make late adjustments in run support. Thieneman plays with eyes up while locking in on a quarterback’s plan. He projects well in pass coverage, but receivers can shake him on complex routes. His play strength is favorable despite not bringing a hammer that is needed to stymie power backs.

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His mindset and play fall more into a big cornerback, but Kilgore doesn’t have a deep enough coverage package to handle wideouts all over the field. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, while bringing size (6’1” and 210 lbs.) and strength to the professional table. His future projects to be in run support at the safety position, with the tools to slow down top-tier tight ends in coverage. Kilgore must up his willingness to fight in traffic and add more gas to his effort on all downs. Good route runners will have the edge on him at the top of their pass patterns.

Kilgore had his best value tackling in his freshman season (46 tackles and 30 assists) while leading the SEC in interceptions (5) in 2024. He finished his college career with 33 starts for the Gamecocks over 36 contests, leading to 109 tackles, 69 assists, and eight interceptions.

A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Over four seasons at New Mexico, Houston, and LSU, Haulcy accumulated 203 tackles, 144 assists, 10 interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He made 44 starts over his 48 games in his career. His game is built on covering the short areas of the field in run support, while being at his best when attacking the line of scrimmage.

Haucly is a saucy safety option who has an eye for the football, with excellent vision and foresight in understanding play development. He brings size (6’0” and 215 lbs.) and power to a defense, leading to a high floor in run support. His speed (4.2 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) limits his ceiling in coverage over the long field. Haucly should excel in coverage at the first and second level of defenses. His change of direction quickness will limit his range and invite some big plays when out of position. He will be at his best when the field shortens.

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