Chase Brown’s ADP Soars Into Round 2 of 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts: Is He Worth It?

Few players gained more fantasy momentum late last season than Chase Brown, who emerged as a high-volume, dual-threat weapon in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Now priced as a top-10 running back in early 2026 drafts, fantasy managers must decide whether Brown’s second-round ADP still leaves room for profit.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown's first two seasons in Cincinnati told a familiar story of a young back working his way into a role, then seizing it once the opportunity arrived.

His rookie year was mostly quiet. The Bengals barely used him over the first 11 games (13 combined yards and three catches), with a hamstring injury adding to his limited involvement. He showed flashes late in the year (a nine-catch, 61-yard game in Week 13 and 105 combined yards with a touchdown in Week 14) before fading over the final three games (18/64 and five catches for 41 yards).

Year two started slowly again. Cincinnati handed the lead back role to Zack Moss through the first three games, leaving Brown with just 123 combined yards and five catches on 19 touches. A Week 4 breakout (15/80/2 with two catches for 12 yards) hinted at what was coming, and from Week 9 through Week 17, he became one of the most productive backs in the league (averaging 23.6 touches per game over eight weeks, totaling 930 combined yards, six touchdowns, and 38 catches at 20.88 FPPG). An ankle injury cost him Week 18 and left the season on a frustrating note.

The bigger picture was encouraging. Brown finished 10th in PPR scoring (256.00) for running backs, cracked 11.00 fantasy points in 12 of his final 13 games, and showed the three-down versatility that gives him a high floor going forward.

Over the first seven games last season, the fantasy market thought they made an investment mistake by drafting Brown. He averaged 9.77 fantasy points per game in PPR formats on 15.3 touches. His running back ranking improved weekly over his final 10 starts (147/709/5 – 4.8 yards per carry with 47 catches for 343 yards and five touchdowns). Brown averaged 21.22 fantasy points per game over this span, moving him to RB7 for the year. His best success in fantasy points came in the more important weeks of the year (Week 16 – 32.90 and Week 17 – 29.10). The Bengals gave him 19.4 touches per week over this span.

.@Ihartitz believes Chase Brown checks every box for a league-winning fantasy RB:



✅ Talent

✅ Offensive environment

✅ Workload

✅ No age/injury red flags



Are you buying Brown's upside? pic.twitter.com/eLgtXY7E2V — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 14, 2026

Chase Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Rostering players in high scoring offense add consistency and explosiveness to fantasy rosters. Over the last two years, a piece of the Bengals’ offense has been part of overall championship teams in the high-stakes market. His 2026 running back ranking came in at eight in the NFBC in early May, with second-round ADP (15.7). Cincinnati had Brown on the field for 66.4% of their snaps last season.

The Bengals don’t have a standout handcuff, which almost ensures another active role and season for Brown in 2026. His high floor catching the ball (69/437/5) set his floor, but he can’t reach difference-maker status without scoring more touchdowns or making bigger plays. His base outlook is 300+ touches, with 1,500 combined yards, double-digit scoring, and over 60 catches. Health by all key offensive parties in Cinci invites an untapped gear, especially if the Bengals have a favorable schedule late in the season, when championships are won.

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