Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Creates Fantasy Football Draft Puzzle: Could Deshaun Watson Bounce Back?

Quarterback uncertainty can sink a fantasy roster before the season even gets rolling, and few teams present a messier situation than the Cleveland Browns entering 2026. With Deshaun Watson fighting to stay relevant, Shedeur Sanders chasing a Year 2 leap, and Dillon Gabriel hoping to climb the depth chart, fantasy managers are left sorting through a three-way gamble with limited clarity.

Cleveland finished 31st in passing yards (3,152) last year with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. They had a league-low completion rate (57.9%) and yards per pass attempt (5.6). Their offensive line allowed 51 sacks.

Let's take a look at each of their best options from a fantasy football lense.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson's final three seasons in Houston (2019–2021) were quietly excellent (a 25-22 record with two winning campaigns, a 68.7% completion rate, and 8.3 yards per attempt), even if the pass volume (32.9 attempts per game) sat below league average. His peak fantasy value arrived in 2020, when he led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and accounted for 36 combined touchdowns. He was a legitimate rushing threat from 2018 to 2020, though an alarming sack total (62, 44, and 49 over those three seasons) was always the shadow over his game.

“DAD, HOW GOOD WAS QUARTERBACK DESHAUN WATSON IN HIS PRIME DURING THE 2017 CLEMSON SEASON…?”



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One of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time. pic.twitter.com/3UDmOtgwQf — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 5, 2026

The Cleveland era was a slow-motion decline. In his 2022 return from suspension, Watson never found his footing (31 or fewer pass attempts in five of six starts), sub-170 passing yards in four games, and only two multi-touchdown outings. His completion rate dropped to 58.2%, and yards per attempt fell to 6.5, both significant regressions from his Houston benchmarks. 2023 was worse. Outside of one serviceable outing (305 yards and two touchdowns), Watson struggled to generate anything through the air, averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt over his first two starts, and eventually underwent shoulder surgery in late November after missing most of four games.

The 2024 season was his last starting chapter. Watson went 1-6 over seven games, failed to crack 200 passing yards in any matchup, and absorbed 33 sacks while averaging a diminished 5.3 yards per attempt. A torn Achilles in Week 7 (requiring two surgeries) ended his season and, in all likelihood, his relevance as an NFL starter.

Deshaun Watson Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Cleveland has one last ride with Watson this summer. He entered training camp with no injury news and a lot to prove on the field. The quarterback play by Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel sets a low bar, but it would be challenging for a player on a five-year vacation to regain his previous high level of play. On the positive side, Watson has a winning record (37-35).

Deshaun Watson has "inside track" to be named QB1, per @MaryKayCabot. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 29, 2026

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders built his college foundation at Jackson State, going 23-3 over two seasons with 6,963 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He contributed nine rushing touchdowns on 188 carries, though his net rushing yards (156) were held down by how college football accounts for sack yardage against a quarterback's rushing totals.

The step up to Power Five competition at Colorado in 2023 came with growing pains (a 4-7 record and 3,230 passing yards), but 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions showed the decision-making held up under the increased scrutiny. He took a major leap in 2024, going 9-4 with a 74.0% completion rate, 4,134 passing yards, and a school-record 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The sack totals remained a persistent issue (94 over two seasons in Boulder, including 42 in 2024), and his net rushing production across both years went negative once sack yardage was factored in.

The numbers are impressive, but context is worth examining. Sanders frequently targeted tight windows downfield and leaned heavily on his receivers to make difficult plays. Travis Hunter, Heisman winner, was the engine behind much of that production, accounting for 32.2% of Sanders' completions, 30.4% of his passing yards, and 40.5% of his touchdown throws. Replacing that dynamic at the next level won't be straightforward.

As a prospect, Sanders profiles as a pocket passer with enough athleticism to extend plays and pick up first downs with his legs. The arm strength is adequate but not elite, and there's a noticeable lag in his release when he drops back, a habit that NFL pass rushers will look to exploit. He'll also need to rein in his downfield aggression, as the tighter coverage and compressed throwing windows in the pros will demand a more disciplined, take-what-the-defense-gives-you approach.

Over his seven starts in his rookie season, Sanders went 3-4 with a dismal completion rate (56.6%) while gaining 6.6 yards per pass attempt. His winning game (364/3 with three rushing 29 yards and a score) came in Week 14 vs. the Titans. He passed for 209 yards or fewer in his other six matchups, with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Over this span, Sanders made bigger-than-expected plays with his legs (15/124/0 – 8.3 YPC). Defenses sacked him 23 times over 212 pass attempts.

"That's as poor of a decision as he's made in his young career." - Tony Romo on the Shedeur Sanders INT pic.twitter.com/A5737ERKwq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2025

Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In this year’s draft, the Browns tried to improve their wide receiver depth and offensive line over the first five rounds. Cleveland has talent at running back and tight end, while Jerry Jeudy still stands at WR1 heading into 2026. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Sanders ranks 36th at quarterback, one spot higher than Deshaun Watson. He will be found in the free agent pool in 12-team formats.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Gabriel spent six college seasons across three programs (UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon) compiling a 46-17 record over 63 starts. His best season came in 2024 with the Ducks, going 13-1 with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a career-high 72.9% completion rate on 447 attempts. He was also a factor in the run game that year, carrying 75 times for 149 yards and seven touchdowns. Gabriel was 24 in his final year in college and collected multiple Big Ten honors in 2024, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He eclipsed 25 touchdown passes in five of his six seasons, with his most prolific all-around year coming in 2023 (4,033 combined yards and 42 touchdowns).

As a passer, Gabriel operates with a deliberate, rhythmic approach, a controlled three-step drop, eyes downfield, a foot reset, then a decisive throw or extension of the play. He's notably comfortable moving left and delivering on the run, and he demonstrated a strong ability to distribute the ball across a full receiver room at Oregon, where eight players caught 20 or more passes in his final year. His mobility kept drives alive and gave him added red zone value as a scoring threat on the ground.

The NFL skepticism centers on his size (5'11" and 205 lbs.) and the velocity on his deeper throws, which doesn't match the top tier of pro prospects. Deflected passes at the line of scrimmage are a real risk in the NFL, and avoiding those will be critical to his chances of sustaining drives. His only significant injury on record was a broken clavicle in 2021.

Based on his rookie completion rate (59.5%) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (7:2), Gabriel was better than Shedeur Sanders, but he gained a measly 5.1 yards per pass attempt with a losing record (1-5). His best fantasy day came in Week 10 (221 combined yards with two touchdowns). Gabriel never passed for more than 221 yards in a game, and that outcome required 52 attempts.

Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Gabriel should show growth in his sophomore season in the NFL, while needing to jump two other quarterbacks for a starting job. His ability to run helps his floor, but he has a lot to prove before becoming fantasy relevant. He's still third on the depth chart, ahead of newly drafted Taylen Green.

Despite drafting QB Taylen Green today, the Browns say they have no plans to trade QB Dillon Gabriel. https://t.co/7FWsRwlTK0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2026

Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Verdict

Of the three options, Sanders offers the most intriguing long-term fantasy upside thanks to his mobility and theoretical growth as a passer, even if his rookie season exposed plenty of flaws. Watson’s best years feel increasingly distant, while Gabriel profiles more as a developmental depth piece unless Cleveland’s quarterback room completely implodes. While Watson may start the season, don't be surprised if Sanders is behind center by Week 5. And if the stars align, he could take this improved offense to new heights. Just don't expect QB1 numbers from the sophomore star in Year 2.

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