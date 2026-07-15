College Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Eric Singleton Jr. vs. Evan Stewart

The Gainesville Reunion and Explosive Skill Set

As one of this season's most coveted transfer portal acquisitions, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has committed to the University of Florida. The move reunites him with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, a pairing that promises to make Singleton an immediate threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Powered by game-breaking speed and elite yards-per-catch ability, Singleton Jr. offers week-winning upside for fantasy owners. He is a versatile weapon who can effortlessly beat defensive backs on deep vertical routes, while also posing a massive threat on designed screens and jet sweeps.

Singleton's recent statistical regression can largely be attributed to an unstable quarterback situation and a shifting offensive philosophy during his tenure at Auburn. While his career average depth of target (aDOT) sits at a healthy 13.7 yards, it plummeted to around 10.0 yards due to those offensive limitations.

Fantasy owners should expect a swift return to his career norms in Gainesville. With an elite quarterback like DJ Lagway delivering the football, Singleton is poised to see his downfield opportunities bounce back. Beyond his deep-threat capabilities, Singleton Jr. excels at creating yards after the catch and forcing missed tackles, proving to be an excellent security blanket when plays break down.

While the ceiling is undeniable, there are a few valid concerns to weigh before drafting. Even with a familiar coordinator, it is a new offensive environment and his immediate impact depends heavily on how quickly he and Lagway create chemistry. Because so much of Singleton Jr.'s value relies on explosive plays, he may experience a few quiet weeks if opposing defenses successfully prioritize taking away the deep ball.

Singleton Jr.'s Average Draft Position (ADP) is bound to be one of the highest at his position. Fantasy owners may have to pay full price to secure his services, but the investment comes with one of the highest ceilings among college fantasy wide receivers.

Rebuilding Draft Stock In Eugene

Having yet to reach his true potential since arriving in Eugene, wide receiver Evan Stewart returns to the Ducks highly motivated to rebuild his NFL Draft stock. After missing the entirety of last season due to a major injury, the former five-star recruit has plenty to prove.

Stewart enters the year projected as a high-end WR2 with distinct upside, positioned to become one of quarterback Dante Moore's primary targets. During his last healthy campaign, Stewart hauled in48 passes for 613 yards and 5 touchdowns, numbers he is widely expected to surpass in this offense.

Oregon Ducks’ Evan Stewart named No. 1 senior WR in 2027 draft class https://t.co/83SY5MAaX8 pic.twitter.com/jFtACs0iP9 — BucksInsider (@bucksinsider) July 14, 2026

While the upside is clear, fantasy owners should exercise caution before committing a premium draft pick to Stewart. Two main factors warrant close attention. First, questions remain regarding whether Stewart is fully healthy and has regained his pre-injury form after recovering from a major knee injury. Second, Oregon boasts a loaded receiving corps. While Moore is talented enough to distribute the ball effectively to multiple options, it remains to be seen how easily Stewart can separate himself from the rest of the pack to dominate the target share.

On the bright side, Stewart is expected to operate frequently out of the slot, a highly coveted role that has historically produced massive statistical output in Oregon's offensive system.

The Verdict

Stewart represents a classic high-risk, high-reward pick in college fantasy football. He's perfect for fantasy managers prioritizing refined technical traits and a high-volume slot role, even if it means sacrificing a bit of the explosive weekly ceiling offered by Singleton Jr.