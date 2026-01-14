Colston Loveland Headlines Divisional Round Tight End Rankings & Projections

Over the past three weeks, Colston Loveland (6/94/1, 10/91/1, and 8/137) has turned into a beast at tight end, along with Caleb Williams' top target (10, 13, and 15). His success puts him at the top of the tight end projections list in the second week of the postseason. With each elite showing, Loveland has jumped up 2026 fantasy draft boards.

Divisional Round Tight End Rankings & Projections

Shawn Childs

Dalton Schultz Rises Following Nico Collins Injury

The injury to Nico Collins may force C.J. Stroud to up the usage of his tight end against the Patriots. New England ranks 16th vs. tight ends (95/965/5 on 134 targets). I have Schultz projected for five catches for 48 yards, with a 50% chance of scoring, helped by leaving Collins off the projections until he is cleared from his concussion.

Colby Parkinson, The Touchdown Machine

Colby Parkinson has nine touchdowns over his last 10 games, while working a rotational role at tight end for the Rams. Over this span, he caught 36 of his 49 targets for 374 yards. Chicago is just below the league average in tight end defense (98/876/6 on 126 targets).

Hunter Henry, Mr. Consistent

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive week, Hunter Henry has a 50% chance of scoring, with only a steady showing against the Texans (4/46). Tight ends have 86 catches for 772 yards and eight touchdowns on 123 targets vs. the Texans.

Banged-Up Dalton Kincaid Sees Boost Amid Injured Wide Receiver Room

The Bills had Dalton Kincaid on the field for 44% of their plays last week, but he came out of the game with a walking boot. Buffalo suggested the issue was minor. He caught three of his five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Tight ends have 95 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns on 143 targets against Denver.

George Kittle's Replacement Could Be Fantasy Gold

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers hope that Jake Tonges can fill the receiving gap at tight end after losing George Kittle for the season. He played well in four games (3/58/1, 7/41/1, 6/58, and 7/60/1) this year. San Francisco tight ends ranked fifth in fantasy points (280.80 – 102/1,008/13 on 156 targets). The Seahawks came into the playoffs ranked 24th in tight end defense (104/1,074/10 on 146 targets).

AJ Barner is Touchdown Dependent

AJ Barner has been quiet over his last seven games (21/213/2 over 31 targets). His best value came in Week 5 (7/53/2) and Week 11 (10/70). San Francisco allowed 99 catches to tight ends for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns on 146 targets.

