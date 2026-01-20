Conference Championship Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings 

The early edition of the quarterback projections for the Championship Rounds of the postseason is complete. The Broncos’ passing outlook is messy out of the gate after losing Bo Nix and, most likely, Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion). The sportsbooks listed the New England Patriots as 5.5-point road favorites, indicating their lack of confidence in the Broncos’ offense in this championship game.

Jarrett Stidham has ties to the New England Patriots and Josh McDaniels. He’s made four starts (1-3) over six years in the NFL. His best showing (399 combined yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions) came early in 2023 (1/1) on the road vs. the Seahawks (34-37). In two other games, Stidham took 11 combined sacks. His one victory (16-9) was in Week 17 the following season vs. the Chargers at home, when he passed for 224 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos’ new starting quarterback has eight career touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion rate (59.4%) graded as a liability, while gaining only 6.2 yards per pass attempt. As much as Bo Nix won this year, he struggled to make big plays (6.4 yards per pass attempt). Stidham projects as a pocket passer (37 rushes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in the NFL).

Conference Championship Quarterback Projections & Rankings

Shawn Childs

Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold have faced off twice this season. Here’s a look at the game logs:

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Home: 15-for-28 with 130 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Rams won 21-19. He was not sacked. Los Angeles played from the lead for the whole game. The Rams’ offense held the ball for only 22 minutes and 11 seconds.

Road: 29-for-49 with 457 passing yards and three touchdowns, and no sacks. Their offense gained 581 yards while winning the time of possession battle (40:33 to 26:14)

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Home: 22-for-34 with 270 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and four sacks. Seattle gained 415 yards, leading to a 38-37 overtime win.

Road: 29-for-44 with 279 passing yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Broncos-Patriots Quarterback Battle

Drake Maye will be making his first start against Denver. Jarrett Stidham has never attempted a pass against New England, and the Broncos only had him on the field for four snaps (one rush for minus one yard) this season.

