Conference Championship Week 21 Fantasy Tight End Projections & Updated Rankings

Heading into the championship round of the NFL season, there are potentially eight tight ends offering fantasy stats. I left Tyler Higbee off this week’s early projections after Terrance Ferguson out-snapped him 23 to 8 against the Bears. The Rams feature their tight ends in the passing game, so any one of their four options could score against Seattle.

Conference Championship Tight End Projections & Rankings

Shawn Childs

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry scored a touchdown in three of his last five starts, but he comes off an empty game (1/5 on two targets). His fantasy floor was rising over his previous four contests (6/35/1, 3/49/1, 5/56, and 3/64/1). He posted two impact games (8/90/2 and 7/115/1) earlier in the season.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the two playoff games, Parkinson had five catches for 90 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets. He has seven targets in four of his last six matchups. Over his previous 11 games, Parkinson has been an essential part of the Rams’ offense (39/430/9). The Seahawks held him to four catches for 35 yards and one touchdown on six targets in two matchups.

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Barner only has two catches for 16 yards in the playoffs on three targets. He played well in both of his games (10/71 and 4/50/1) against the Rams. His best game of the year came in Week 5 (7/53/2).

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There hasn’t been much to Engram’s game in his first year with Denver (50/461/1 on 76 targets), considering his elite season in 2023 (114/963/7) with the Jaguars. His career body of work suggests he could emerge as the Broncos’ second option in the passing game against the Patriots if Troy Franklin and Patrick Bryant can’t play. Engram scored over 10.00 fantasy points in only two games (4/33/1 and 6/79) this season.

