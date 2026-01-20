Courtland Sutton Climbs Conference Championship Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings

The Denver Broncos’ wide receiver corps is in flux in their matchup against the Patriots due to injuries to Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion). I have them unrated in this week's projections. Elijah Moore is the next man up, and he will be upgraded later in the week once Denver provides an update on their two hurt wideouts.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua had a competitive showing at home (7/75 with two catches for 18 yards) vs. Seattle. He had his best career game (12/225/2) in his matchup on the road against the Seahawks. The Rams gave their star wideout double-digit targets in seven consecutive games (11, 11, 16, 10, 11, 18, and 10), leading to 58 catches for 1,020 combined yards and seven touchdowns. Nacua averaged 28.21 fantasy points per game over this span in PPR leagues.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Since returning from three missed games with a hamstring issue, Adams has been out of rhythm with Matthew Stafford (seven catches for 96 yards on 19 targets). His only catch against Seattle this year went for a one-yard touchdown. Adams missed the second matchup with his hamstring issue.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The impact luster for Smith-Njigba faded over his last three starts (9/72, 6/84, and 3/19/1) on 24 targets. He posted two steady games (9/116 and 8/96/1 on 25 targets) vs. Los Angeles earlier in the season.

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

In the Patriots’ two playoff games, Diggs was on the field for 63% and 55% of their plays. He only has nine catches for 99 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets over his last three contests. His season was trending upward in Week 16 (9/138) and Week 17 (6/101/1).

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Wide receiver injuries should help Sutton be more active this week, but he’s playing with a backup quarterback, and New England will certainly cover him with their top cornerback (Christian Gonzalez). His production has been minimal over the past three weeks (4/40, 1/5, and 5/53 on 21 targets).

All other wide receivers this weekend won’t have many targets, forcing them to score to become fantasy relevant. Mack Hollins could be active against the Broncos, but he is unrated in the first edition of the Week 21 projections.

Stay tuned for more updates and injury news as we approach Conference Championship Sunday!

