Darien Mensah & Malachi Toney Highlight Four College Fantasy Football Stacks to Target in 2026 Drafts

In season-long college fantasy football, pairing quarterbacks with their top pass-catchers raises your weekly ceiling, especially considering how the landscape of college football has put so much emphasis on the modern passing game. Here are four QB/WR stacks to consider for your draft.

Oregon Ducks: Dante Moore & Dakorien Moore

After opting to bypass the NFL Draft and return to school, Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore is primed to lead a highly explosive Oregon offense. Last season, he posted an elite completion percentage of 71.8% and a fantastic passer rating of 163.7. This impressive efficiency was driven heavily by his chemistry with his star receiver.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer's pro-style system is designed to maximize his premier playmakers. Because the offense relied heavily on the talented wideout during his freshman campaign, Dakorien Moore's role and 18% target share are expected to expand significantly. While Dakorien operates primarily as a vertical deep-threat, his matchup flexibility makes him a versatile weapon. This explosive upside was highlighted by a reception that went for 65 yards.

Will Dakorien Moore hit double digit touchdowns? pic.twitter.com/7NceGpMf5I — The Ruffino & Joe Show (@Ruffinonjoeshow) July 14, 2026

Fantasy Outlook: A premier stack to draft with confidence. Dante offers elite red-zone production, while Dakorien provides massive receiving upside and the ability to break open any game on deep routes.

Miami Hurricanes: Darien Mensah & Malachi Toney

Following an outstanding 2025 season in which he led Duke to an ACC Championship title, Mensah transfers to Miami to lead the Hurricanes. He steps into a high-profile lineage of recent success stories under center, following the path of quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Carson Beck.

The Hurricanes are expected to significantly ramp up their passing volume after ranking a mediocre 72nd nationally in passing frequency last year. Equipped with traits perfectly tailored to maximize Toney, Mensah was targeted specifically for his deep-ball accuracy and acrobatic touch. Toney, the 2025 ACC Rookie of the Year, is coming off a monster 1,211-yard receiving season. Miami's offensive shift toward an aggressive, high-volume vertical passing attack will allow Toney to exploit space on underneath and crossing patterns, opening up the downfield passing game for Mensah.

Fantasy Outlook: This pairing is a goldmine for fantasy owners, particularly in PPR formats. Mensah's elite processing speed and downfield precision will supercharge Toney's run-after-catch (YAC) capability. Expect this duo to challenge school records and deliver elite weekly numbers.

Texas Longhorns: Arch Manning & Cam Coleman

By pairing two of the biggest names in the country, Steve Sarkisian is poised to field one of the nation's most explosive QB/WR duos. Manning and Coleman enter the season as a highly anticipated, league-winning fantasy stack.

Manning possesses massive passing upside within Sarkisian's quarterback-friendly system. While his 399 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season provide an adequate dual-threat floor, Manning's primary fantasy value is anchored by high passing efficiency. In Coleman, Manning gets arguably the most physically gifted wide receiver in the nation as an elite deep threat and a massive target in the red zone.

Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in college football?



Our latest OTC Draft Profile dives into the Texas signal-caller’s film, traits, and NFL outlook heading into the 2026 season.



📖 Full scouting report:https://t.co/HJLQFYzLXB#NFLDraft #TexasFootball #OTClock pic.twitter.com/Z8N5uh2nOt — Courtlandt L.M. Griffin (@thecgriffy) July 13, 2026

Fantasy Outlook: With Manning primed for a massive year under center and Coleman serving as his alpha X-receiver, this duo offers an incredibly safe floor paired with a tournament-winning ceiling. Draft this stack aggressively.

Texas A&M Aggies: Marcel Reed & Mario Craver

One of the most underrated college fantasy football stacks entering the season is the Texas A&M duo of quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver.

The Aggies enter the season with Craver as their clear-cut number-one wide receiver, alongside highly anticipated stability at the quarterback position. He is set to step up and replace former Aggie KC Concepcion, who departed for the NFL, taking on a massive role in the passing game.

Reed is a dynamic, true dual-threat quarterback capable of turning a simple five-yard scamper into a house call. His elite rushing ability provides fantasy owners with an incedibly safe weekly floor. His capacity to extend plays with his feet naturally breaks down defenses, creating highly lucrative opportunities for explosive downfield passing plays.

Now that he has claimed the definitive WR1 role, Craver's target share is poised to skyrocket. After a highly productive campaign last year where he is primed to easily eclipse the 1,000 yard mark this season. This duo has already proved that they can produce on the biggest stages, highlighted by their standout chemistry and performance against a powerhouse Notre Dame defense.

Opponent Catches Yards TDs Notre Dame 7 207 1 UTSA 5 84 1 South Carolina 8 142 1 LSU 6 98 0

With Carver's expanded volume and his established, locked-in chemistry with Reed, this pairing represents one of the absolute best values among QB/WR stacks on draft day. They might not be the flashiest or most talked-about duo in preseason drafts, but they carry legitimate top-10 upside, especially if Craver pushes past the 100-target threshold.