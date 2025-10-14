Week 7 Defense/Special Teams Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
We’ve officially hit Week 7 of the NFL season, and after six weeks of data, it’s time to sharpen our start-sit decisions for fantasy football. Every point counts, and while defenses and special teams may not singlehandedly lose you a matchup, they can absolutely win one.
Just look at the Saints in Week 5: they relentlessly pressured rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants, recording a sack, five QB hits, and an eye-popping five turnovers—three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Or the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 when they accumulated a season-high 30 fantasy points after tallying four sacks, five turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns.
Now we can separate statistical flukes from real trends. Which defenses are generating the most pressure? Which quarterbacks are turning the ball over the most? Which teams are consistently putting up points or giving up big plays? These insights are essential for ranking D/ST units in fantasy football. With two teams on bye in Week 7—including the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens—many fantasy managers will need to lean on the streaming strategy.
The top of the list remains fairly predictable, with powerhouses like the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers among the top five. But there are also sneaky units that could deliver in Week 7. Let’s break down the best and worst defenses and special teams heading into the next week of the fantasy football season.
New England Patriots Claim Top Spot
The Patriots have recorded the seventh-most fantasy points among defenses and special teams this season. And while they were less than superb against the New Orleans Saints last week, they have claimed the top spot in our Week 7 rankings due to a favorable matchup against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. New England has forced at least one turnover in all but one game this season, and in the one that they did not against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, Marcus Jones took a punt return 87 yards to the house. New England’s defense / special teams is always a threat to find the end zone and they’ve already found the end zone twice this season.
Through six weeks, the Patriots have produced top-12 numbers in four matchups and have an excellent shot at finishing at the very top of the list in Week 7. Drake Maye should help New England capture an early lead as the pass rush goes to town on Ward, especially with Calvin Ridley trending towards sitting out.
Start The Los Angeles Rams In London
We’ve got a London game on Sunday morning, which tends to favor a defensive slugfest. Just look at what happened with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets last week in London—low scoring and turnovers galore. These international games seem to be low-scoring affairs. Chalk it up to travel, perhaps?
The Rams are built for this style of game: 4th in takeaways per contest and 4th in sacks. Meanwhile, the Jaguars rank 16th in sacks allowed, so expect Jared Verse and company to give Trevor Lawrence fits. According to FPI, Jacksonville is just the 19th-best offense in the NFL. With Chris Shula—yes, from the legendary Shula family—running this defense, the Rams boast an elite pass-rushing unit that will match up perfectly against Liam Coen’s offense.
The Rams defense / special teams already has the fifth-most fantasy points this season so managers should continue to trust them across the pond.
Seattle Seahawks Continue To Be Must-Start Defense In Week 7
Houston heads to Seattle to face the infamous 12th Man. Betting odds imply they’ll muster just 19 points, and they’ll go up against Mike Macdonald—arguably the NFL’s best young defensive mastermind. Seattle ranks 12th in takeaways per game and 3rd in sacks, while Houston sits 20th in sacks allowed. To make matters worse, FPI rates Houston as the 24th-best offense in the league.
Given that the Seahawks are the top defense in fantasy football this season, managers should continue to roll with the unit that seems to have emerged out of thin air.
Let’s take a look at the rest of the NFL’s defense / special teams units and where they stack up in our weekly rankings.