Week 8 Defense / Special Teams Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
We’ve officially reached Week 8 of the NFL season, and after seven weeks of data, it’s time to fine-tune our fantasy football start-sit decisions with updated defense and special teams rankings. Every point matters, and while a D/ST might not singlehandedly lose you a matchup, it can absolutely win one. Just look at the Browns against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins this past Sunday: four sacks, four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble), and a defensive touchdown for a jaw-dropping 25 fantasy points in standard formats.
Or consider the Saints in Week 5, who relentlessly harassed rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants, tallying a sack, five QB hits, and five turnovers—three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Don’t forget the Vikings in Week 3, who exploded for 30 fantasy points with four sacks, five turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns.
Now we can start separating flukes from trends: which defenses are consistently generating pressure? Which quarterbacks are the biggest turnover risks? Which units reliably put up points or give up big plays? These insights are crucial for ranking D/STs in fantasy football. With six teams on bye in Week 8—the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, and Seahawks—streaming defenses will be more important than ever.
Luckily, there are some sneaky units primed for fantasy success this week. Let’s break down the best and worst defenses and special teams heading into Week 8.
Indianapolis Colts Poised To Dominate Cam Ward
Cam Ward isn’t a bad quarterback but he has an atrocious offensive line and no reliable playmakers to speak of, especially with Calvin Ridley banged up. The rookie has absorbed a league-high 30 sacks this season and he hasn’t been all that great at protecting the football either. That’s why the Colts are at the top of this week’s rankings.
Indy has accumulated the fifth-most points among all defenses with 19 sacks, 11 turnovers (nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries), and one defensive score. As heavy favorites playing on their home field, the Colts are going to put relentless pressure on Ward, and should come away with multiple sacks and takeaways. The Titans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, and there’s no reason to start getting optimistic about their offense after seven weeks of miserable football.
The Atlanta Falcons Will Feast On Tua Tagovailoa
The Falcons D/ST comes in ranked 10th in fantasy football, averaging a solid 8.2 points per game. Atlanta’s defense has been impressively consistent, scoring at least 5 fantasy points in every matchup except Weeks 1 and 7, where they posted 3 points. This week, they get a juicy home matchup against the Dolphins, who’ve allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season—making Atlanta a tempting start for savvy fantasy managers.
Chicago Bears Drop Out of Top 20
Lamar Jackson is officially back! While his return won’t automatically fix everything, the Bears have allowed 100 points in three road games this season—numbers that could have been even uglier without a few lucky breaks. Last week, Chicago got a slight reprieve as New Orleans handed them four turnovers en route to a 26-14 win.
Despite their 4-2 record, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before a powerhouse like Baltimore exposes this Chicago defense. Detroit piled up over 500 yards against Chicago in Week 2, and the Ravens offense, even without a normal practice schedule, looks primed to strike. Jackson is currently more than 50-50 to play, but if anything changes, fantasy managers can look to Washington, Dallas, or Denver as solid contingency options at D/ST.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the league’s defense / special teams unit stack up in our Week 8 rankings.