Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Still an RB1 or Age Regression Risk?

Derrick Henry has spent the last two seasons making age-related fantasy concerns look silly, piling up touchdowns and bruising defenses in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense. But with another year of wear and tear added to an already historic workload, fantasy managers have to ask the uncomfortable question: can King Henry keep outrunning Father Time in 2026?

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry's 2024 season in Baltimore was one for the highlight reel and a Hall of Fame case. At 30 years old, he turned 344 touches (20.2 per game) into 2,114 combined yards, 18 touchdowns, and a fourth-place finish in PPR running back scoring (305.80 points). After three consecutive seasons with a yards-per-carry average between 4.2 and 4.4, he set a career high of 5.9 in 2024, fueled by 19 runs of 20 yards or more (five of which reached the 40-yard mark).

The Ravens gave him 20 or more touches in 10 games, including six of their final eight, and Henry rewarded that trust with a floor of 20.00 fantasy points in five matchups, while delivering four impact games (35.90, 30.40, 30.10, and 30.60), and he found the end zone twice in six different starts. His only forgettable outing was a Week 15 blip (14/67) in an otherwise dominant season.

Last season, Henry had over 300 touches for the sixth time in seven years. He gained 1,745 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 catches on his 322 chances, ranking him eighth in fantasy points (282.50) in PPR formats. His best value came in Week 1 (18/169/1 with one catch for 13 yards) and Week 17 (36/216/4). Despite another successful year, Henry scored over 20.00 fantasy points in only two other matchups (20.20, 22.80, and 23.80).

FOUR TOUCHDOWNS. 216 RUSHING YARDS.



DERRICK HENRY IS UNBELIEVABLE.



BALvsGB on @peacock

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/goc78k7vtO — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Henry moved to fourth in rushing touchdowns (122) last season, leaving him one score behind Marcus Allen (123). Emmitt Smith (164) looks out of reach, but he does have a chance to run down LaDainian Tomlinson (145) with two competitive scoring years. With 1,084 rushing yards in 2026, Henry would move to sixth all-time (14,102).

Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The cloudiness of the Ravens’ offense has led to Henry opening up the high-stakes draft season as the 13th-ranked running back (ADP of 27) in the National Fantasy Football Championship. His high volume remains intact, and he works hard in the offseason to stay in shape. He has the tools and the opportunity to average 100 combined yards with a score a game again in 2026.

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