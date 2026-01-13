Divisional Round Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: RJ Harvey Rises
Week 20 of the NFL brings 19 running back options. Only three players (Christian McCaffrey, RJ Harvey, and James Cook) have 20 touch opportunities. The Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, and Bears will rotate in two backs. Houston has the weakest running back offense of all the playoff teams.
Here are the running back splits for all the playoff teams:
San Francisco 49ers Running Back Splits:
- Christian McCaffrey (83.2%)
- Brian Robinson (45.5%)
Denver Broncos Running Back Splits:
- RJ Harvey (42.9% - 63.4% over his last five games)
- Jaleen McLaughlin (20.9% over his last six matchups)
Buffalo Bills Running Back Splits:
- James Cook (56.7%)
- Ty Johnson (20.4%)
- Ray Davis (15.7%)
Los Angeles Rams Running Back Splits:
- Kyren Williams (67.7%)
- Blake Corum (29.7%)
Seattle Seahawks Running Back Splits:
- Kenneth Walker (46.7%)
- Zach Charbonnet (45.8%)
Over the past four games:
- Zach Charbonnet (55.5%)
- Kenneth Walker (43.7%)
Chicago Bears Running Back Splits:
- D’Andre Swift (53.4%)
- Kyle Monangai (41.6%)
New England Patriots Running Back Splits:
- Rhamondre Stevenson (49.5%)
- TreVeyon Henderson (45.5%)
Houston Texans Running Back Splits:
- Woody Marks (50.4%)
- Nick Chubb (28.2%)
Team Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings
Here are the final stats for the running back position, with their final rank in fantasy points scored:
Seven of the top eight playoff teams ranked in the top 13 in fantasy points scored (PPR) from the running back position. The Rams, Bills, and Bears ranked in the top three in running back rushing yards, while Seattle finished sixth. Houston, Seattle, Chicago, and Los Angeles ended in the bottom six of the league in running back catches. Five of these teams scored at least 19 rushing touchdowns.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Points Allowed By Defense
Here’s a look at the running back defense for each playoff team:
The Bills had the worst ranking (24th) in running back defense in fantasy points (424.00) and 20 touchdowns. The Bears and 49ers also ranked below the league average. Denver, Houston, and Seattle held backs to 3.7 yards per rush. The Seahawks (98/646/2 over 128 targets) and San Francisco (94/608/3 on 113 targets) allowed the most catches to running backs. Offenses beat the Broncos for six receiving touchdowns despite allowing 49 catches for 367 yards on 73 targets.
