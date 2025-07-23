Dynasty Football QB Rankings: Jayden Daniels Headlines Rookies And Sophomores
There is a ton of young talent at the quarterback position that has entered the league in the past two seasons. We are going to rank the top five rookie and sophomore fantasy quarterbacks for your dynasty fantasy football team.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels has already proven to be an absolute stud in the NFL. He was a top-five fantasy quarterback, and it should only be up from here. We fully expect him to be a perennial high-end QB1 for the foreseeable future. This is why he should have been the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was crazy that anyone didn't think he was the best QB in that class. You can make a case that he is the most valuable asset in all of dynasty football right now.
2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward was far and away the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 rookie class and would have been neck and neck with Daniels in last year's class. His skill as a quarterback outmatches everyone else below him on this list. It may take a year or so before the Titans are able to put the team around him that can compete on the highest level, but they will get there sooner rather than later, and when they do, the sky is the limit for Ward. He has All-Pro caliber ability.
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye has a cannon for an arm and overlooked rushing ability. As New England slowly puts the right pieces around him, both on the field and on the coaching staff, he has as much upside as any young quarterback in the league. There isn't a throw he can't make, and we all knew he needed some time to develop coming out of college. We have Maye at No. 3 because we are betting on the upside and betting on this new regime to get it right in New England.
4. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Penix throws one of the best balls in the league and is going to have the opportunity to grow in an ascending offense with young stars like Bijan Robinson and Drake London. We have high hopes for the young quarterback, and in 2025, he will take a massive step forward as a professional.
5. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams edged out Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy for the final spot on this list. While Nix showed more last season and McCarthy is in a more proven offense, Williams is still more talented, surrounded by more weapons, and we have faith in the new coaching staff to get him on track. We never believed that Williams was the elite prospect he was projected to be by many, but he is still more talented than Nix and McCarthy.