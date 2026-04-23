Is Munetaka Murakami This Season's Ultimate Fantasy Baseball League-Winner?

MLB fans might be witnessing the sport's newest breakout star — Munetaka Murakami. The Japanese import has now homered in 5-straight games for the White Sox, tying a team record and marking a team record as the White Sox's quickest batter to 10 home runs in 24 games. The power hitter may only be getting started, and that makes us wonder whether he should be sold high or kept in fantasy baseball

Fantasy Baseball Expectation

Murakami was brought over from Japan with a profile of being a player of huge power, not so much a big average. Murakami is living up to those expectations with 21 hits this season, and 10 of those being home runs. Yet, in the batter box, his average is just .256. While that is not bad, it is neither excellent. Murakami swings, and when he contacts the baseball, it flies.

On Wednesday night, Murakami connected for his 10th home run at Chase Field in Arizona. That ball flies over 450 feet to dead center field, further displaying his massive power. Murakami ranks in the top-1% for hard-hitting top 1 rate, barrel rate, and exit velocity. He even ranks in the top 2% in walk rate, which is a nice addition to a power player who generally has a hit-or-miss profile (E.g., Kyle Schwarber).

Given Murakami's scouting report, he seems to be living up to expectations. Nothing is out of the ordinary here. He is doing what the scouts said he would, just better than average. Sure, Murakami could come down to earth a bit, but that may just become a 50-home run pace instead of his current 65+ pace. That is something that is still of huge returns on his borderline top-100 hitter ADP in the preseason of fantasy baseball.

If ever going for a trade to sell-high, a manager would want to go for a player with a higher upside than the player being sold. The thing is, there is no player with higher upside. There are probably no MLB teams that have the 70+ home-run player upside that Murakami has, including Cal Raleigh.

As the months only get warmer and warmer in Chicago, the ball will continue to fly further. Murakami might only be getting started, and just perhaps, he should enter the early MVP conversation. Do not sell Munetaka Murakami.

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