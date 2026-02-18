Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings: Cody Bellinger, Jarren Duran, Byron Buxton Breakdown

The outfield pocket in the middle rounds of 2026 fantasy baseball drafts is loaded with league-winning upside, and few tiers offer a wider range of outcomes than this group. Whether you’re chasing five-category production, stolen bases, or a power surge, Cody Bellinger, Jarren Duran, and Byron Buxton present high-impact profiles at very different risk levels.

OF16 – Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 83)

Bellinger had the most at-bats (588) of his career, leading to a steady five-category season. He finished 25th in FPGscore (4.52) for batters. Hitting behind Aaron Judge led to him having his most RBI chances (462) of his career, but Bellinger had a pullback in his RBI rate (15.2). His average hit rate (1.763) was a three-year high, but below his best years with the Dodgers (1.963).

His exit velocity (88.3) rebounded, but remained well below his best season (91.1 in 2019). Bellinger had an uptick in his launch angle (18.5), barrel rate (7.5%), and hard-hit rate (37.9%). He had his highest flyball swing path (48.0%), but his HR/FB rate (11.9) has been below his career average for the past five years.

Bellinger handled himself well against left-handed pitching (.344/30/8/36/5 over 153 at-bats). His bat was also an advantage at home (.302/54/18/55/5 over 298 at-bats). From May through July, he hit .309 over 291 at-bats with 48 runs, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He finished with his lowest strikeout rate (13.7%) of his career, while adding a few more walks (8.7%).

Cody Bellinger 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: His best home would be a return to the Yankees, and they decided to sign him to a five-year contract for $162 million over the last third of January. His breakout season in 2019 is a distant memory, and it could have been JUICE-induced. His profile over the past three seasons gives Bellinger a .270/80/25/85/10 outlook again this year. He missed 64 games in 2023 and 2024.

OF17 – Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP – 83)

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After a breakout season, Duran was drafted in the second round in the high-stakes market in 2025. Unfortunately, he had a pullback across all his categories last year, except RBIs (84). His average hit rate (1.723) supported more power over the past two seasons, and Duran has been very good with runners on base since securing more playing time for Boston (RBI rate – 17.5%). He had 381 RBI chances in 2025.

Duran comes off a career-best walk rate (8.6%) while taking a few more strikeouts (24.3%). He struggled against left-handed pitching (.211/21/3/25/5 over 194 at-bats) and on the road (.227/42/7/39/16 over 322 at-bats). His best month came in July (.317/16/5/21/3 over 82 at-bats).

His exit velocity (91.8) was a career high, along with his hard-hit rate (46.8%), barrel rate (9.7%), and launch angle (12.0). Duran improved his swing path, highlighted by a new top in his flyball rate (39.0%) and more pulled balls (38.2%). Despite these improvements, he finished with a three-year low with his HR/FB rate (9.0%).

Jarren Duran 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Red Sox have a crowded outfield, and they seem willing to move Duran if the right deal presents itself. There is something to be said for rostering an edge run scoring player who offers supporting value in home runs, RBIs, and steals.

Last year, he ranked 51st in FPGscore (2.44), compared to ranking 10th in 2024 (6.78). This drafted season, Duran is priced on his 2025 stats. I see room for growth in multiple categories, which paints him as a value bat this year. Possible: .270 with 100+ runs, 20+ home runs, 70 RBIs, and 30+ steals.

OF18 – Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (NFBC ADP – 85)

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) looks on during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career, Buxton had over 500 plate appearances. He set new highs in runs (97), home runs (35), RBIs (83), and steals (24) despite missing 36 games. His lost time came from a concussion and a rib issue. His FPGscore (5.82) ranked 17th for hitters, making Buxton an excellent value buy in 2025.

His strikeout rate (27.3%) remains a liability, but he has taken more walks (7.6%) over the past four years (7.8%). Buxton was exceptional against left-handed bats (.306/29/10/19/5 over 108 at-bats). From May through July, he hit .304 over 45 at-bats with 45 runs, 17 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 10 steals. His season ended with an uptick in strikeouts (51 over 162 at-bats – 28.7%).

Buxton brings an elite average hit rate (2.085), supported by strength in his exit velocity (92.5), barrels (61 – 17.6%), and hard-hit rate (53.8%). He continues to have a flyball swing path (47.4%), but his launch angle (17.7) has regressed for three consecutive seasons.

Byron Buxton 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: With steals (24-for-24) added to Buxton’s equation last year, his profile now sits in an elite area. Unfortunately, he is still one of the highest-injury-risk investments in fantasy baseball, having missed 53.5% of his possible games since arriving in the majors in 2015.

At this point, the Twins would be better off playing at DH to help his high-profile bat stay healthier. Buxton's success last year seems more valuable batting third or fourth in the lineup, something he only did 48 times in 2025. Risk/reward player with the swing to produce 40+ home runs if even on the field for 150 games. His range falls between a first-round value and a wasted investment due to injuries. His speed is a wild card, while his batting average has more downside than upside.

Cody Bellinger vs. Jarren Duran vs. Byron Buxton 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

This tier ultimately comes down to roster construction and risk tolerance, as each player can dramatically swing league standings in multiple categories. If you’re willing to absorb some volatility, the ceiling here is massive—and correctly identifying the value among these outfielders could be a draft-day difference maker. Duran has the most upside of this trio.

