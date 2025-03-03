Fantasy Baseball Projections: Top 10 First Basemen
Explore the top first basemen to target in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
3 of 11
9. 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
31 Home Runs | 91 RBIs | .260 AVG | 71 Runs | 3 Stolen Bases
Fantasy Outlook: I’m sticking with my 2024 outlook for him this year: The Reds need a cleanup batter in the worst way, and Encarnacion-Strand’s bat screams put me in coach. His minor-league approach is strong enough to give Cincinnati what they need in power while not being a trainwreck swing-and-miss bat. When putting the ball in play, his contact batting average grades him as an elite player, supported by his Statcast metrics. At the very least, he is a .270 hitter with 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 90 RBIs, and I expect him to get 500 at-bats. If you don’t see him as a value fantasy option, someone just picked your pocket.
Published |Modified